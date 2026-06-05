A former senior official at the Social Security Administration (SSA) has claimed that officials linked to President Donald Trump's administration discussed a plan that would have classified 2.7 million living people as deceased as part of a broader immigration enforcement strategy, a 49-page whistleblower disclosure reveals.

The allegations suggest the proposal would have relied on one of the federal government's most powerful databases to cut people off from employment, banking services, government benefits and other essential parts of daily life. Administration officials insist the plan was never implemented and deny that millions of names were added to the agency's records.

Breaking news: The Trump administration had plans to classify 2.7 million living people — including some U.S. citizens and lawful residents — as dead as part of its immigration enforcement efforts, according to a former senior Social Security executive. https://t.co/2aBY6bPI4y — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 5, 2026

Whistleblower Claims Millions Were Targeted Through Federal Death Records

According to former SSA executive Jeremiah Schofield, officials explored placing approximately 2.7 million living individuals into the agency's Death Master File, a database used by banks, employers, and government agencies to verify whether someone is alive.

Schofield, who spent 25 years at the agency and helped oversee technology modernisation efforts, said he became alarmed after reviewing a sample of names from the proposed list. According to his account, the individuals he examined were alive and included lawful permanent residents, US citizens, elderly beneficiaries, and teenagers.

The whistleblower alleged that the objective was to make affected immigrants' lives so difficult that they would either leave the country voluntarily or seek assistance at government offices, where immigration authorities could potentially take enforcement action. Schofield described discussions surrounding the proposal as among the most disturbing he witnessed during his federal career.

How the Death Master File Could Affect People's Lives

Being incorrectly placed in the Death Master File can have devastating consequences. Once listed as deceased, individuals can face frozen bank accounts, interrupted wages, suspended benefits, and difficulties obtaining credit or housing. Financial institutions and government agencies routinely rely on the database when verifying identities and processing transactions.

Legal advisers within the SSA reportedly warned that knowingly classifying living people as dead could violate federal law. Schofield said those concerns contributed to his refusal to assist with the proposal.

The controversy is particularly significant because the SSA distributes benefits to roughly 75 million Americans and maintains some of the federal government's most sensitive personal data systems.

Administration Pushback and DOGE's Role

The allegations centre on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the government reform initiative established by Trump after returning to office and initially spearheaded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. DOGE was tasked with reducing government waste and improving efficiency across federal agencies.

In response to the claims, the SSA stated that it did not add 2.7 million names to the Death Master File and maintained that strict controls remain in place to protect the integrity of agency records.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security defended information-sharing efforts between agencies. They argued that cross-agency cooperation is necessary to identify public safety threats and determine eligibility for government benefits.

The disclosure comes amid broader scrutiny of DOGE's activities. Previous whistleblowers have raised concerns about access to Social Security data and the handling of sensitive personal information belonging to millions of Americans.

A Smaller Version Was Previously Implemented

While the alleged plan involving 2.7 million people was never carried out, a smaller initiative was implemented last year. According to a New York Times investigation, approximately 6,300 migrants were placed into the Death Master File — primarily individuals whose legal status had recently been revoked, including eight minors. Some later appeared at SSA offices to prove they were alive and had their records corrected. The incident intensified concerns about the potential consequences of inaccurate death classifications and the broader use of federal databases in immigration enforcement.

Trump’s administration has falsely declared more than 6,300 immigrants dead—adding their names and ss numbers to the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File.



They will no longer be able to access their bank accounts or use their credit cards.https://t.co/pFcvEJlLvA — The New Republic (@newrepublic) April 12, 2025

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The claims have intensified scrutiny of DOGE's activities during its push to reshape federal operations. Previous whistleblower complaints involving access to Social Security records and data-sharing practices had already prompted questions from lawmakers and privacy advocates. The latest allegations are likely to add to those concerns as congressional committees review the disclosure.

For now, administration officials maintain that the proposal to place 2.7 million living people into the Death Master File was never implemented and that existing safeguards protected the integrity of agency records. However, Schofield's account has placed renewed attention on how government data can be used, who has access to it, and what protections exist to prevent misuse.

As investigations and congressional inquiries continue, the controversy underscores the enormous power held within federal databases—and the profound consequences that can follow when questions arise about how that power might be exercised.