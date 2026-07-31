A man who inherited about $3.5 million after his mother was murdered by her husband sought financial advice from personal finance personality Dave Ramsey, leading to a conversation about wealth, work, and long-term financial planning. Speaking on The Ramsey Show, the caller, Jonathan, explained that his mother was killed by her new husband during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Jonathan, his stepfather later died by suicide, leaving him with a substantial inheritance.

Jonathan told Ramsey he had never earned more than about $85,000 a year before receiving the money. Several years later, he called the programme to ask whether he had been making the right financial decisions and what he should do next.

A Family Tragedy Changed Everything

Jonathan described the emotional impact of losing his mother in such devastating circumstances. 'The first year wasn't too well,' he said. 'I kind of went backwards probably a little bit.'

He explained that he gradually rebuilt his life by focusing on being present for his children. When Ramsey learned what had happened, he paused before offering financial advice.

'Oh, my gosh. I'm so sorry,' he said after Jonathan explained that his stepfather had taken his own life after killing his mother. The discussion then shifted from the tragedy itself to how Jonathan should manage the inheritance responsibly.

A Business Idea and an Important Question

Jonathan said he had not worked since inheriting the money. He planned to invest about $220,000 to launch a tiki boat tour business but was unsure how to handle the remaining funds. He admitted he had considered living off the inheritance instead of returning to work. That prompted Ramsey to deliver one of the strongest messages of the conversation.

'First, stop living off the dead,' Ramsey said. He explained that an inheritance should not become a substitute for earning a living. 'That money is not a pay cheque. Get back to work. Your kids need a father with purpose, not a guy floating on a tiki boat waiting for the next cheque. 'Ramsey encouraged Jonathan to see the inheritance as financial security rather than a replacement for personal ambition.

Keep the Investment Strategy Simple

Jonathan also asked Ramsey how he should invest the money over the long term. Ramsey advised him to avoid unnecessary complexity. He suggested keeping any real estate Jonathan already owned while investing the remaining money in growth-stock mutual funds. His advice was equally clear when it came to spending.

'Don't touch the principal,' Ramsey said. Jonathan then asked what that approach could achieve over time. Ramsey estimated that if roughly $3 million remained invested and earned an average annual return of around 10 per cent, it could potentially grow to about $24 million by the time Jonathan reached the age of 57.

He stressed that the goal was to avoid unnecessary risks. 'Do nothing dumb. Now go build the damn tiki boat... and go to work.' Ramsey's figures were presented as an illustration of long-term compound growth rather than a guaranteed investment outcome. Actual investment returns can vary and future performance cannot be guaranteed.

Advice Consistent With Ramsey's Long-Standing Principles

The advice Jonathan received reflects principles Ramsey has promoted for many years. According to MoneyLion's summary of Ramsey's financial guidance, he encourages people to eliminate debt, build wealth through earned income, and treat inheritances or other financial windfalls as assets that should grow over time rather than sources of regular income.

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Throughout the conversation, Ramsey repeatedly returned to one central message. In his view, inherited wealth should provide long-term financial stability while allowing people to continue working, supporting their families and pursuing meaningful goals.

For Jonathan, the inheritance was inseparable from the loss of his mother. His call illustrated the difficult reality that large financial windfalls can sometimes arrive through unimaginable personal tragedy.

Ramsey's response focused not on the size of the inheritance, but on how it should be used. Rather than encouraging early retirement, he urged Jonathan to protect the principal, invest patiently, and continue building a career and a life with purpose.