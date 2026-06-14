Donald Trump's much-hyped 'American-proud' T1 smartphone, unveiled in New York and sold for $499 to hundreds of thousands of supporters, is in reality a rebadged Taiwanese handset built in China, according to a forensic teardown by repair specialists iFixit.

The gold-finished Trump Mobile T1 was launched by Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump in June 2025 as the flagship of a new MAGA-flavoured mobile network, pitched as a patriotic alternative to mainstream tech brands. The company originally trumpeted that its phones would be made entirely in the United States, only to quietly delete that promise when industry analysts pointed out that the US has no facilities capable of producing a modern smartphone from the ground up.

This is just sad.



The Trump T1 phone is beginning to ship this week, and get this!



It's produced in China, by a Chinese company. It's selling for $499 yet it's merely an outdated T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G smartphone put into a gold shell. You can by the T-Mobile phone on eBay or… pic.twitter.com/6Bf7a5BVr3 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 14, 2026

X-Ray Teardown Undercuts Donald Trump's 'American-Proud' Pitch

The latest blow to the project came when iFixit obtained a Trump T1 and put it through an X-ray analysis. Their technicians say the internal layout, components and structure are almost a one-to-one match for the HTC U24 Pro, a 2024 model from Taiwanese firm HTC that is manufactured in China.

The fit was so precise that iFixit's team physically swapped the T1's main circuit board into an HTC U24 Pro. The HTC handset reportedly powered on and ran normally, an outcome the engineers took as near-conclusive evidence that the devices share the same underpinnings.

In a report on the teardown, iFixit lead technician Shahram Mokhtari argued that the similarities go far beyond coincidence. He said he 'strongly suspect[ed] that someone wanted a phone that looked unique, but thanks to the Trump Mobile team's self-inflicted timeline, they were forced to abandon any fanciful goals involving a larger design change and settled for achievable ones.'

On the outside, the Trump phone diverges from the HTC original only in small cosmetic flourishes. The camera bump has been slightly reshaped, the bottom speaker grille looks different and the flash has been shifted. Inside, the T1 carries a marginally larger battery, though iFixit found it actually charges more slowly than the HTC version.

The bigger issue, at least for a product marketed as a celebration of US manufacturing, is geography. iFixit says the T1's battery is made in the Philippines, while the phone itself is produced under contract by HTC, which uses a Chinese factory. Mokhtari concluded that by the time you trace the origins of the major parts, 'what you have is not an 'American-Proud Design,' but a phone designed in China, made in China, with the vast majority of parts sourced from China. I'm failing to find any stirring of American pride within me.'

Trump Mobile has not, in the material reviewed, offered a detailed rebuttal of iFixit's findings. No claim in the teardown has been formally challenged, and nothing in the article suggests independent testing that would contradict iFixit's report. Absent a technical response from the company, the X-ray evidence stands largely uncontested and should be read that way, with the usual caveat that nothing is fully settled until all parties put their data on the table.

We tore down the "assembled in America" Trump phone, X-rayed it, and conducted a technical analysis.



It is nearly identical to the HTC U24 Pro, which is made by a Taiwanese company with Chinese parts.



Read the full analysis here:https://t.co/YJyk8nG6Qg pic.twitter.com/BBlIJG9BdO — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) June 11, 2026

How Donald Trump's Patriotic Phone Project Went Off Script

The T1 saga has been messy from the outset. Trump Mobile operates as a virtual network provider using the Trump brand under licence from the Trump Organisation, rather than running its own infrastructure. The idea was simple enough: blend political loyalty with consumer electronics and funnel that enthusiasm into a new revenue stream for the Trump family empire.

The execution has been another matter. At the flashy launch at Trump Tower, the company's own coverage map labelled the 'Gulf of Mexico,' contradicting Trump's earlier executive order insisting on the term 'Gulf of America.' The map vanished from the website shortly afterwards.

More substantively, that early pledge that the phones would be manufactured entirely in the US proved untenable. Within a week Trump Mobile scrubbed the claim and shifted to more nebulous language, saying the T1 was 'designed with American values in mind' and 'shaped by American innovation.' The firm did not spell out what those values or innovations were, beyond the branding.

The T1 missed its original September 2025 release date by months, leaving an estimated 600,000 customers who had paid a $100 deposit waiting for their devices. Demo units only began appearing in reviewers' hands in mid-May this year.

Read more Trump Mobile Backlash: CNN Tech Expert Claims New Phone Looks Like a Urine Sample Trump Mobile Backlash: CNN Tech Expert Claims New Phone Looks Like a Urine Sample

Those early samples immediately raised eyebrows. Tech observers noticed that the gold back panel was engraved with an American flag that had just 11 stripes rather than the traditional 13. Again, the symbolism cut against the sales pitch.

By the end of May, Trump Mobile finally began shipping the gold T1 units to those pre-order customers, just as iFixit's teardown was starting to circulate. The pricing only sharpened the scrutiny. The Trump phone is listed at $499, compared with around $524.99 for the HTC U24 Pro at Walmart. If iFixit's conclusions are correct, buyers are essentially paying flagship money for a slightly tweaked chassis and a heavy dose of political branding.

For supporters deeply invested in Trump's persona as a champion of American industry, the revelation that their 'American-proud' handset is effectively an Asian off-the-shelf device may sting more than the missing stripes ever did.