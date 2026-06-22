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Amazon's yearly anticipated sale event, Prime Day, takes place from the 23rd to the 26th of June, and shoppers are turning to artificial intelligence to assist with their shopping. The four-day event is known for its flood of discounts and bargains.

Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a news release: 'Prime Day is the biggest shopping event of the year exclusively for members, whether they're looking for deals on the latest electronics, getting ahead on back-to-school shopping, or saving on fresh groceries and household essentials.'

How AI Helps in Making Smarter Purchasing Decisions

This year, consumers plan to shop smarter and avoid being overwhelmed on the largest online retailer by using AI tools. In a survey released by Akeneo, the enterprise-grade Product Information Management, 43% of consumers have used AI tools such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini to help with shopping or finding deals ahead of Prime Day.

The reasons are easy to understand, with the most common use cases of the tools being summarising product reviews, comparing prices, and discovering discounts.

Rather than scrolling through thousands of listings, consumers could simply enter prompts to narrow down their choices and get tailored recommendations based on their budgets and needs.

Consumers also use ChatGPT as a deal verification tool to see the price history of an item and whether or not it's worth getting at its discounted rate.

Amazon's AI Shopping Tools

Amazon's VP also stressed in the news release that they're making it 'even easier' for members to find what they're looking for.

For starters, this year marks the first Prime Day where the platform's AI tool, Amazon Lens, is available. The tool is helpful for its convenient visual searching capabilities, allowing consumers to snap a photo, upload a screenshot, or scan a barcode to immediately identify products and find the best deals available at the time.

Shoppers can also use Amazon's 'Hear the Highlights' feature, which is an AI tool introduced in May 2025 that provides a concise audio summary of product listings. It received an update in April this year, where users can chat and ask follow-up questions with the AI bot.

Aside from utilising in-house AI tools, Amazon has also made it easy for shoppers this year through its returning 'Today's Big Deals' feature.

Today's Big Deals begin every midnight Pacific during the four-day sale, and it drops 'themed' items across well-known brands, like LG and Levi's.

Is AI Becoming a Necessity with Online Shopping?

While artificial intelligence doesn't guarantee shoppers the best deal, it does make madness sales such as this much more streamlined, personalised, and cost-effective.

The continuous evolution of Prime Day, with its new themed drops, may catch the attention of shoppers, but what happens behind the scenes and how technology helps as a shopping companion may be the bigger story.

Using a tool to help cut through the overwhelming noise is reasonable, but this does raise the question: Should shoppers need artificial intelligence to find the best bargains in the first place?

It's up for debate, but the growing reliance of consumers on AI may mean that online shopping is becoming more complicated as it is.