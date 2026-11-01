US President Donald Trump arrived at his Mar-a-Lago Halloween party in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, 31 October 2026, dressed as himself. Wearing his familiar navy suit and red tie, the 80-year-old president joked that he needed just 10 minutes to prepare for the celebration.

Hundreds of guests gathered at Trump's private club for a jungle-themed Halloween party featuring elaborate costumes and decorations. The president's understated appearance contrasted with those of attendees who, according to Trump, had spent hours preparing.

The celebration took place three days before the 3 November US midterm elections. Trump was also preparing for campaign appearances in Iowa and Kansas, following a last-minute change to his weekend schedule.

Donald Trump Jokes That His Halloween Costume Took Just 10 Minutes

'I came as Donald Trump,' the president told reporters during a press exchange at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump repeated the remark before explaining why he had abandoned any prospect of wearing a traditional Halloween costume.

He suggested that some wealthy guests had devoted considerable time and money to their outfits, while his own preparations were considerably shorter.

'People spent a lot of time and money, rich people,' Trump said, according to a transcript of the 31 October press exchange.

He added that some attendees had spent nine hours getting ready, before explaining his own choice.

'I had 10 minutes,' Trump said. 'So I came as Donald Trump tonight.'

The remarks offered an unexpected contrast at a gathering where guests had dressed for an elaborate jungle-themed celebration.

Rather than wearing a disguise, Trump appeared in the same style of clothing he regularly wears during presidential engagements.

The president also drew attention to the financial standing of some guests attending the Halloween festivities.

'Look at all my rich members,' he remarked during the gathering, referring to attendees at his Palm Beach club.

Trump described some of those present as among the 'biggest guys on Wall Street', although he did not publicly identify them during the exchange.

His comments reflected the exclusive setting of the event, which brought together club members and invited guests for the annual Halloween celebration.

Photographs and video from the party showed attendees wearing animal-inspired outfits and other elaborate costumes. Trump's ordinary business attire stood apart from the evening's theme.

The president's explanation also carried a practical element. His Halloween appearance followed a day of political commitments, with further campaign travel planned for Sunday.

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JD Vance Chooses Dumbledore Costume as Donald Trump Prepares for Midterm Rallies

Vice President JD Vance took a different approach to Halloween, appearing as Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series.

Vance wore a silver-grey wizard's outfit, complete with a long beard and wig, in a family photograph shared on his official X account.

Happy Halloween from the Second Family! pic.twitter.com/N4mbc6BowX — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 31, 2026

The photograph showed the Second Family wearing costumes inspired by the popular fantasy series, offering a contrast to Trump's decision to dress as himself.

Meanwhile, Trump's Halloween celebrations followed changes to his campaign schedule ahead of the 3 November congressional elections.

The president had originally been scheduled to attend a rally in Kansas on Saturday, 31 October, followed by another in Iowa on Sunday.

Both appearances were cancelled on Thursday, 29 October, as his campaign shifted towards telephone rallies intended to reach voters across multiple states.

However, the White House confirmed on Friday that both in-person events had been reinstated for Sunday, 1 November. The revised schedule accommodated nearly 20 additional telephone rallies.

During his Halloween exchange with reporters, Trump confirmed his intended travel order.

'We're going to Iowa first and Kansas second,' he said, expressing confidence about Republican prospects in the approaching elections.

The president also suggested that he would spend little time enjoying the festivities before returning to his responsibilities.

'I'll have about 15 minutes of Halloween and then I go back to work,' Trump told reporters.

His remarks followed a day of telephone campaigning, with further events planned for the final stretch before election day.

Despite the elaborate setting and guests' expensive costumes, Trump's own Halloween preparation remained remarkably simple. His familiar suit and red tie were all he needed for the occasion.