Lily Phillips and her boyfriend, Sam, made their relationship public in March. The couple revealed the one thing that the adult film star is not allowed to do on the job.

While fans might think it's challenging for any man to understand what it's like to date an adult film star, Sam proved that this has never been an issue to him because they communicate openly.

No Jealousy Between the Couple

During a recent interview, Sam was asked if he ever gets jealous of seeing his girlfriend being intimate with other men on camera, and he said no. Sam said that he can see how professional his partner is, so it has never been a problem for him.

Sam also said that Phillips' work as an adult film star has never placed their relationship at risk. After all, the most important thing is that she still goes home to him at the end of the day.

🔥🚨JUST IN: OF Star Lily Phillips boyfriend Sam revealed himself and opened up to the world about how his girlfriend’s gangbangs impact their life.



Phillips stresses that her boyfriend is not a c*ckold but he brings her chocolates and gifts after long days of filming.



Sam… pic.twitter.com/bj4TpzyH3V — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 22, 2026

No Kissing Policy

Phillips shared the importance of setting boundaries in their relationship. She said that she has an agreement with Sam to never kiss anyone in front of the camera. Phillips said that they both agree that kissing is such an intimate act that should only be shared by couples. So, this is a boundary that she has never crossed since she started dating Sam.

Some critics couldn't understand the logic of what Phillips and Sam said during their interview. After all, some netizens believe that nothing is more intimate than sleeping with someone.

Kissing is the most intimate thing but sex is not. Who cursed these two idiots? — Vera Unfiltered (@VeraXPod) May 22, 2026

'Kissing is the most intimate thing, but sex is not. Who cursed these two id****?' one person wrote.

Honey, you can fuck half the world, but please don’t ever kiss anybody, and we are good. — Rick O'Shea 🇺🇸 (@RickOShea247) May 22, 2026

'Honey, you can f*** half the world, but please don't ever kiss anybody, and we are good,' another person wrote.

How many ppl think she's telling the truth? Lol! C'mon she got nailed by dudes and ur telling me she doesn't kiss them? Yeahhh I'm not buying that and her cuck bf is a moron to even think that. — Vanir Entertainment🎮📽️🎧🏒⚔️🛡️ (@Volsunga1985) May 22, 2026

'How many ppl think she's telling the truth? Lol! C'mon she got nailed by dudes and ur telling me she doesn't kiss them? Yeahhh I'm not buying that and her c*** bf is a m**** to even think that,' another person commented.

Sleeping With 100 Men in 24 Hours

Phillips gained popularity for reportedly sleeping with 101 men in 24 hours. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the adult film star created an OnlyFans account, where she earned $2,000 in her first month. During a previous interview, Phillips stressed that she never went on the platform for money because she grew up spoiled and came from a well-off family. She simply did it for fun.

'I was sort of selling s-- to guys on my nights out without making any money, so I thought I might as well charge for it. I was at university and already being such a 'sluzza' so I thought, why don't I try OnlyFans and make a bit of money on the side?' she said.

Last year, Phillips also made headlines after she expressed her desire to sleep with someone thrice as old as she was. 'This week, I'm looking to be with my oldest fan ever. So, you know, if you're hitting the 60s or the 70s, please hit me up, and I will come visit you,' she said.