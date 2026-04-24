Keith Urban is reportedly 'reeling' after fresh photos appeared to show Nicole Kidman holding hands with fellow Australian actor Simon Baker at a New York premiere. The images have reignited intense interest in Kidman's private life just months after her high profile divorce from Urban was finalised in January 2026.

Kidman and Urban married in Sydney in June 2006 and were long viewed as one of Hollywood's more durable couples. Reports of a split surfaced in autumn 2025, and Urban is understood to have moved out of the family estate soon afterwards. Kidman later filed for divorce, citing 'irreconcilable differences,' bringing their marriage of nearly two decades to a legal close at the start of this year.

Nicole Kidman's New On‑Screen Chemistry With Simon Baker

The latest round of rumours began at the New York premiere of Scarpetta, the new series in which Kidman stars opposite Simon Baker. According to Woman's Day, Kidman said their on screen chemistry 'just vibrates,' while Baker reportedly responded to questions about their closeness by joking, 'I don't kiss and tell!'

Star magazine reported that witnesses at the event claimed the pair were seen holding hands and flirting, adding to growing talk that their connection may extend beyond the screen.

Behind the gossip, friends quoted by Star offered a more cautious picture. One insider described Kidman as 'newly single' and 'very much a one-man woman,' suggesting she may now be confronting a dating culture shaped by casual relationships and mixed expectations. 'Nicole hasn't been in the dating scene for 20 years so she is unaware of the way men operate these days,' the source claimed, adding that 'situationships' are now treated as normal in a way they were not when she last dated seriously.

The same insider portrayed Baker as attractive but emotionally unsettled. 'He knows how to turn the charm on, but he's also going through his own issues and is not in the most stable place right now,' the source said. They added that 'by all accounts' he is still 'playing the field.' Baker has not addressed those characterisations publicly, and they remain unverified claims rather than established fact.

Friends cited in the report also suggested Kidman could be vulnerable after the end of her marriage. According to the same source, 'It may not be Simon's intention to send mixed signals, but he does not seem to be in the right headspace for anything serious, and Nicole's not going to be happy if she's just one of many.' That concern appears to rest entirely on unnamed insiders, but it has added another emotional layer to the story now building around the pair.

A Complicated Triangle Of Exes, Friends And Keith Urban Heartbreak

The alleged romance has drawn attention not only because of its timing, but also because of the personal history surrounding it. According to the Daily Mail, the connection between Kidman and Baker had left his former wife Rebecca Rigg 'shocked and confused.' Rigg is also said to be one of Kidman's closest friends, with a bond stretching back more than 40 years.

PHOTO: Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and Rebecca Rigg back in 1999 before a New Year's Eve party. pic.twitter.com/zNapwVXZzm — Nicole Kidman Fans (@NKidmanFans) January 16, 2016

Baker and Rigg were together for seven years before marrying in 1998, and they share three adult children. Their relationship ended in 2020. Since then, Star has linked Baker to several women, most recently fashion photographer Bridgette Clark, though none of those reported relationships has been publicly confirmed as long term.

Into that already tangled picture comes the reported Keith Urban heartbreak. A source quoted by Star said seeing images of Kidman and Baker holding hands felt, to Urban, 'the equivalent of seeing his best mate with his missus.' The insider added that 'it did a number on him,' suggesting that, despite the divorce, the country singer is still emotionally raw.

Urban has not commented publicly on the photographs or on the rumours surrounding Kidman and Baker. That means the 'stab in the heart' style narrative remains second hand and should be treated with caution, even if it reflects how some people in their wider circle are interpreting his reaction.

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Kidman, by contrast, has largely kept her public comments focused on family rather than romance since the split. In remarks reported by TSN.ua, she said she and Urban remain committed to co parenting daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. 'I will always be moving in the best direction,' she said, while also stressing a 'we are a family' approach despite the end of the marriage.

That stance places her among a growing number of high profile figures who present separation as a reshaping of family life rather than its collapse. Both Kidman and Urban have repeatedly signalled that stability for their daughters remains a priority, even as media interest continues to intensify around every new public appearance and photograph.

Whether the apparent chemistry between Kidman and Baker is simply a by product of close collaboration or the start of something more serious is still impossible to say from the outside. None of the people involved has confirmed a relationship, and much of the speculation rests on unnamed sources and subjective readings of body language.

What is clear is that public scrutiny is once again colliding with private upheaval for Urban. The man who once appeared beside Kidman as one half of a seemingly solid Hollywood partnership is now watching from a distance as her life moves into a new phase, on screen and perhaps off it as well.