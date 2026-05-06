Rihanna has allegedly banned A$AP Rocky from 'having any sort of relationship' with Kendall Jenner, according to a source who says the singer is 'super territorial' about her partner and unimpressed by his rumoured history with the model.

A$AP Rocky, 37, and Kendall Jenner, 30, were widely linked in 2016 and 2017, with the pair photographed together at clubs in Miami, dinners in Malibu, shopping in Paris, Coachella parties and Met Gala afterparties in New York. Their relationship status was never formally confirmed, but the run of public sightings was enough for much of Hollywood to file it under 'something was going on there.' Rihanna, now 38, is understood to be far from thrilled that the past continues to linger in the present.

Rihanna's Territorial Stance

The new claims about Rihanna and Kendall come from a source speaking to In Touch, who paints a picture of a woman fiercely protective of both her relationship and her home life with Rocky. The couple share three young children together: sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 3, and daughter Rocki, 2.

'She is very dismissive of her,' the insider said of Rihanna's attitude to Jenner, adding that the 'Breakin' Dishes' singer 'has not been shy about her disdain' for Rocky's rumoured former flame. According to the source, Rihanna 'hates that Rocky used to be so close with Kendall' and has now drawn a clear line, effectively barring any ongoing contact.

The alleged instruction is blunt. Rihanna has reportedly 'banned him from having any sort of friendship with her going forward,' shutting the door not only on romance but on casual friendship and industry camaraderie as well. It is a hard boundary, and one that suggests a low tolerance for grey areas.

There is, however, a significant caveat. None of the parties involved — Rihanna, A$AP Rocky or Kendall Jenner — has publicly commented on these claims. The details remain unverified and rest entirely on anonymous sourcing.

Kendall Rumours Keep Rihanna–Rocky Drama Alive

If Rihanna's alleged ban was meant to quietly resolve things, the plan has not gone smoothly, the source suggests. Jenner 'won't take the hint,' they claim, insisting that the reality star continues to reach out to Rocky.

The insider says the supermodel 'still texts him and tries to get in contact', apparently unfazed by any tension she may be fuelling behind the scenes. 'She is totally oblivious to the drama she is causing for him at home. Either that or she does not care,' the source adds, in one of the more pointed lines of the account.

That sketch of events places Rocky in a notably uncomfortable position. On one side, the partner with whom he is building a family; on the other, a high-profile woman from his past who, according to this version of events, continues to pop up on his phone. The insider insists there is no ambiguity about where his heart lies, saying, 'Rocky's loyalty is 100% with Rihanna.' At the same time, they claim he 'does feel bad for Kendall', leaving him 'in a pretty awkward situation.'

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From a distance, it sounds less like a love triangle and more like a modern celebrity tangle involving old rumours, current boundaries and the stubborn half-life of past attachments in the era of permanent connectivity. A single text, in 2024, can carry a lot of emotional weight.

Rihanna's own personality, as described by the source, suggests this may not simmer indefinitely. The Barbadian star is characterised as 'a very direct person,' and the insider finds it 'hard to imagine that the next time she and Kendall are in the same room she won't confront her over this.' The entertainment world does not lack opportunities for those rooms — fashion weeks, awards shows, brand launches — which makes the prospect of an eventual face-to-face less far-fetched than it might sound.