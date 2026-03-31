Russell Dickerson, friend and fellow country singer of Keith Urban, said the star is 'doing great' following his divorce from Nicole Kidman. Speaking to Page Six in Los Angeles on Thursday, he described the Australian musician as upbeat and fully engaged in his work during a recent festival they attended together.

Urban and Kidman announced their separation last summer after 19 years of marriage and finalised their divorce in January, formally ending one of showbusiness's longest-running partnerships. The pair, who share two daughters, have largely kept public comments to a minimum since the split, leaving fans to scour interviews and brief sightings for hints about how each of them is adjusting to life apart.

A Post-Divorce Reset on Tour

Dickerson spoke on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where he was nominated for Favourite TikTok Dance thanks to his viral track 'Happen to Me.' The awards, held on Thursday, doubled as an informal reunion point for country and pop acts moving between festival dates. Dickerson remained energised after performing alongside Keith Urban at the Country to Country festival earlier in March.

He described the days on the road with almost boyish enthusiasm. After each show, he said, he found himself telling Urban, 'I love you so much, you're my hero,' before quickly noting that he does not talk to anyone else in those terms. Dickerson has opened for many of Nashville's leading artists over the years, but made it clear Urban occupies a distinct place in his view. 'I've toured with all of them,' he said, referring to the genre's biggest stars, 'but Keith Urban is my guy.'

Dickerson noticed something that clearly meant more to him than any award nomination. Urban, a headliner at the event, stayed to watch Dickerson's entire set. For a musician who had once sat at home painstakingly learning Urban's guitar parts, the role reversal was not lost on him. 'I learned his songs when I was learning guitar,' Dickerson recalled. Seeing Urban in the crowd was, he said, 'very cool.'

He admitted he kept glancing offstage mid-song to check if Urban had slipped away. Each time, the older star was still there. 'I'd look over and be like, Oh, s–t, he's still there!' Dickerson joked.

They did not end up playing together on this run, but Dickerson believes the seed for something more has been planted. Urban has now seen what he can do live, he said, and 'now [Urban] knows I can rip. And maybe one day I can get up and rip with him.'

Asked directly how Urban was coping after the end of his marriage to Kidman, Dickerson did not pretend to be part of the singer's inner circle, stressing that they did not spend 'tons of time' together. Even so, he came away with a clear impression. Urban, he said, 'seemed in good spirits' and looked to be leaning into the part of his life that has always anchored him: his music.

'He's always been focused on music, and so I think he's just kind of doubling down on that, and it's just beautiful,' Dickerson told the outlet. 'I can't wait to hear what comes out of it.'

It is speculation, to a point nothing about Urban's creative direction has been formally announced, so any predictions about a darker album or a sudden stylistic swerve should be taken with a grain of salt. Yet Dickerson's comments fit with the public image Urban has carefully cultivated for decades, of a working musician first and celebrity second.

Life After the Split

While Urban has chosen to let his guitar do most of the talking since the divorce, Kidman has offered a slightly clearer glimpse into her own mindset. In an interview with Variety published earlier this month, the Oscar-winning actor sounded determined to keep moving forward without indulging in public post-mortems of the marriage.

'I'm always going to be moving toward what's good,' Kidman said. She added that she is 'grateful' for her family and is focused on 'keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that.' The comment was brief but firm, a reminder that while the names Urban and Kidman are global brands, there are also two teenage daughters behind the headlines whose privacy both parents appear keen to protect.

Back on the iHeartRadio carpet, Dickerson seemed aware he was treading near sensitive ground when asked whether he might collaborate with Urban at this new stage in the older star's life. Instead of outlining plans, he simply stared down the camera and said Urban had 'heard' the question, a half-joking nudge that also read as a respectful way of leaving the decision in Urban's hands.

Urban and Kidman can expect continued public interest. The marriage is over on paper, both have projected optimism, and their friends are left interpreting the same signals as everyone else, albeit from closer vantage points..