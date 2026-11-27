Christina Blake, a 38-year-old mother of two from Wasilla, Alaska, died after walking into the propeller of a light aircraft at Big Lake Airport on Tuesday, 24 November. Her family believes she may have thought she was directing the aircraft, drawing on an earlier incident in which she tried to control traffic.

Blake was driving on the airport taxiway when a Taylorcraft F19 landed and stopped to allow her vehicle to move clear. She got out and approached the plane while its engine was running, according to Alaska State Troopers. The aircraft was stationary when she walked into its propeller.

Her half-sister, Sheri Stewart, told the New York Post she could imagine Blake believing she was directing the aircraft. Authorities have not established why Blake was at the airport, and the family's explanation has not been confirmed by investigators.

Fatal Incident at Big Lake Airport

Alaska State Troopers said they were notified at about 4:59 p.m. on 24 November that a woman had been injured by an aircraft propeller. Emergency crews responded, but Blake was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to save her.

According to the preliminary account, Blake had been driving along the taxiway as the Taylorcraft F19 moved off the runway. The pilot stopped to allow her vehicle to clear the area. Blake then left her vehicle and walked towards the aircraft while its engine was still running.

WHY ???

“Why Did She Walk Straight Into a Spinning Propeller?”



Christina Blake, 38, of Wasilla Alaska, drove onto the taxiway at Big Lake Airport as a small Taylorcraft plane was landing. The pilot stopped and waited for her vehicle to clear the way. Instead of moving, she got… pic.twitter.com/OhIfkDSIfQ — Jim Weed (@JimBobW49) November 26, 2026

Alaska Department of Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel told local media that the pilot tried to shut off the engine as Blake approached. The propeller was still turning when she reached it.

Authorities said Blake had no apparent connection to the pilot, aircraft or airport. Her body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Sister Offers Theory About Her Actions

Stewart told the New York Post that Blake had previously been arrested in Oregon after trying to direct traffic. Stewart said she had bailed her sister out following that incident and believed it might help explain why Blake approached the aircraft.

'I could totally see her thinking she was directing the airplane,' Stewart told the newspaper.

Stewart, who served in the US Navy, also said she had shown Blake some of the hand movements used to direct aircraft. Her sister had asked about her military service and seen the gestures.

Stewart's explanation remains unconfirmed. McDaniel said officials did not know why Blake was at the airport, and investigators have not publicly established what led her to leave her vehicle and approach the plane.

Investigation Into Death Continues

McDaniel said troopers and the State Medical Examiner's Office were working to establish the cause and manner of death. Investigators were also examining whether any state criminal laws had been violated.

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration may separately examine the incident, including the airport, the pilot's actions and the aircraft. The State Medical Examiner's findings are expected to help determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not publicly identified any other factors that contributed to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not confirmed why Blake approached the aircraft.