US President Donald Trump claimed victory in the war against Iran was close during a Thanksgiving call with American soldiers from Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday 26 November 2026, asserting that he would determine its timing. He also indicated that Washington remained open to a negotiated agreement with Tehran, despite expressing doubts about whether Iranian leaders would accept the opportunity.

Trump's remarks came amid continuing military tensions across the Middle East. Reports of Russian and Chinese intelligence sharing with Iran, a deadly drone attack in Kuwait and a separate strike on a Saudi oil refinery featured in regional developments surrounding the president's comments.

Trump Claims Victory Over Iran Is Within Reach

Trump addressed the prospect of a US victory during a call with members of the US Army. According to a readout of the conversation, he told soldiers that the timing would depend on his own decision.

'We have victory at hand. It's going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be,' Trump stated.

The president did not specify a date for the outcome he described in the quoted remarks. Nor did those remarks set out the military or diplomatic conditions that would need to be met before his administration considered the war won.

Trump presented an agreement with Iran as a means of preventing further loss of life while maintaining his position that a US victory was within reach.

'We're going to give them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives,' he stated, before adding, 'I'm not sure they're going to take advantage of that.'

Trump Praises US Naval Blockade of Iran

In a separate conversation with members of the US Navy, Trump addressed the blockade of Iran. He described the operation as 'the most successful blockade in naval history'.

The assessment came from the president himself, who provided neither comparative figures on previous naval blockades nor a timetable for lifting the restrictions.

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Trump also downplayed the significance of reports that Russia and China were sharing intelligence with Iran to target US military bases. The allegations concern possible assistance from two other governments in targeting American military facilities.

Trump's response did not confirm the extent of any intelligence assistance Moscow or Beijing had provided to Tehran.

Iran Offers Kuwait Cooperation as Trump Discusses a Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi addressed a separate incident in Kuwait, where a drone attack killed two Italian citizens. He denied Iranian involvement, described the circumstances as suspicious and offered Tehran's cooperation with the investigation.

Both Kuwait and Italy blamed Iran for the drone attack, although Tehran denied responsibility. The incident was reported alongside Trump's comments about the prospects for an agreement with Iranian leaders.

The Saudi-led coalition also said it had destroyed 50 Houthi military targets in Yemen as tensions continued across the region.

Meanwhile, an attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region killed a Nepalese worker and injured several others. A fire broke out at the facility, prompting a temporary suspension of some operations. No date for the resumption of operations was provided in the regional update.