An American Airlines flight travelling from San Diego to Chicago was diverted to Phoenix in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 November 2026, after a passenger allegedly attempted to manipulate an aircraft door mid-flight.

According to Phoenix police, the man left his assigned seat, moved towards the front of the aircraft and repeatedly refused crew instructions to return. Passengers and flight attendants intervened to restrain him, with footage showing his wrists secured with zip ties.

American Airlines Flight 1494 landed safely at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at approximately 1am local time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it would investigate the incident, while Phoenix police confirmed that the FBI had been notified.

Passengers Restrain Man After Alleged Attempt to Open Aircraft Door

According to the New York Post, the disturbance prompted the flight's diversion after the passenger allegedly attempted to interfere with an aircraft door. One witness described the incident as an apparent attempt to take over the plane.

Video footage shared by TMZ reportedly showed the man struggling with passengers and flight attendants before his wrists were secured with zip ties.

Passenger Sean Bennett described the incident in a Facebook post, saying he believed someone had attempted to take over the plane.

'So first leg of my flight, AA1494 San Diego to Chicago someone tried to take over the plane. We are emergency landed in Phoenix. Several strong heroes took him down. We are safe,' Bennett wrote.

He also praised the swift response from fellow passengers and the cabin crew.

'It was remarkable how quickly everyone sprang into action to restrain this man and the flight attendants were remarkably orderly and calm,' he added.

Phoenix Police Confirm Passenger Attempted to Manipulate Aircraft Door

According to Phoenix police, the passenger repeatedly refused crew instructions to return to his seat and attempted to manipulate an aircraft door while the plane was flying near the Arizona-California border, south of Needles, California.

Crew members and passengers restrained the individual until the aircraft landed safely, police said.

Officers met the aircraft in Phoenix and took the passenger into custody. He sustained a minor injury and was transported to hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported among the other passengers or crew members.

Police also confirmed that the FBI had been notified and would review officers' reports.

The passenger's identity and the motive behind his actions have not been publicly disclosed.

American Airlines Confirms Diversion as Flight Resumes Journey

American Airlines confirmed to the New York Post that Flight 1494 was diverted to Phoenix because of a disruptive passenger.

'American Airlines flight 1494 diverted to Phoenix (PHX) due to a disruptive customer. Upon arrival, law enforcement met the aircraft and assisted with deplaning the customer before the flight continued to its destination,' the company said.

The airline thanked its employees for their professionalism and passengers for their assistance, reiterating that safety and security remained its priority.

In a separate statement to ABC7, the FAA confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at approximately 1am local time after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

The agency said the flight had departed San Diego International Airport and was heading to Chicago O'Hare International Airport before the diversion.

Flight Resumes Journey to Chicago After Several-Hour Delay

According to the New York Post, the aircraft resumed its journey to Chicago at approximately 5.52am local time on Wednesday, leaving passengers facing a delay of several hours.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident. Phoenix police also confirmed that the FBI had been notified and would review officers' reports.

Authorities have not publicly announced any charges in connection with the incident.