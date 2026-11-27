Panzhihua Zoo in south-western China has reiterated its decision not to pursue further weight loss for Pan Baobao, a 19-year-old leopard who gained international attention for his rounded physique. Zoo officials say the priority is now maintaining the elderly animal's health and physical condition rather than trying to make him slimmer.

Officials have maintained that further weight-loss efforts are inappropriate because of the leopard's advanced age. The facility had previously reviewed his condition with specialists before deciding against continuing the weight-reduction programme.

Rather than pursuing further weight reduction, the zoo is maintaining a feeding routine that provides the leopard with more than 500 grams of beef daily, with chicken rotated into his menu to ensure nutritional variety.

The zoo had previously expanded his enclosure as part of its efforts to encourage more movement. Keepers have also provided enrichment equipment, including a large ball, to encourage gentle physical activity.

Senior Health Takes Priority

Zoo officials announced that the decision to stop the leopard's diet followed consultations with animal health experts. At 19 years old, Pan Baobao is considered geriatric for his species, with his age roughly equivalent to a human in their 70s or 80s.

Keepers stated that enforcing weight loss at this advanced stage could negatively affect his overall well-being.

'It's not that we're not controlling its diet, but it's getting old and shouldn't be losing weight,' zoo representative Zhang Songwen said. Zhang explained that ageing felines experience physical changes similar to humans, noting, 'As they get older, their skin becomes loose'.

According to Zhang, the primary objective has shifted from reducing the animal's size to preserving his current physical condition and ensuring he receives adequate nourishment.

Daily Diet and Enclosure Upgrades

To maintain his health, Pan Baobao's daily meal plan now consists of more than half a kilogram of beef alongside portions of chicken. According to zoo representative Zhang Songwen, the leopard recently underwent a veterinary examination, with the results indicating that his health indicators remained stable.

In addition to modifying his nutritional intake, the zoo doubled the size of his enclosure to provide him with more space to move and stretch.

Some park visitors have recently observed that the leopard's midsection continues to appear large, prompting questions on social media about whether he had regained weight.

Zoo representatives said the leopard's weight had not changed significantly, despite his rounded appearance. 'As long as its weight remains stable and it's in good spirits, that's the best condition for it,' Zhang said.

Viral Fame and Past Criticism

Pan Baobao first attracted widespread attention online in 2024 when photographs and videos of his round belly circulated on social media.

Internet users quickly noted his physical resemblance to Officer Clawhauser, a plump animated cheetah character from the 2016 Disney film 'Zootopia'. The leopard's appearance drew large crowds to Panzhihua Zoo and led online commenters to embrace him as an unlikely symbol of body positivity.

The surge in publicity initially prompted zoo administrators to place the leopard on a strict calorie-deficient diet in 2024. They also faced criticism in 2024 after online commenters questioned whether some animals were being deliberately overfed to attract visitors. The zoo denied overfeeding its animals.

The discussion extended beyond Pan Baobao, with other animals at the facility also attracting attention for their size. The controversy prompted questions about the zoo's feeding practices and the conditions in which its animals were kept.