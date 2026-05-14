BTS could soon add another landmark moment to their career after being announced as part of the first-ever halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the ‌MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, joining Madonna and Shakira in the lineup.

The K-pop group is set to join a star-studded lineup headlining the first-ever halftime show during a FIFA World Cup Final, set to take place on 9 July 2026. The announcement places one of the world's biggest music acts on a stage that traditionally belonged almost entirely to football

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Reuters reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the plans as part of an effort to merge sport and entertainment on a larger global scale.

'The ​FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show ⁠will be a truly special moment, bringing ​together music, football and a shared commitment to ​improving the lives of children around the world,' he said.

Infantino added that the initiative aims to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, with efforts focused on expanding access to quality education and creating more opportunities for children, saying, 'Together, we will ​support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund ​and help create greater access to quality education and ‌football ⁠for children worldwide.'

BTS Return to One of the Biggest Stages in Global Entertainment

For BTS, the World Cup appearance arrives during an important period in their return as a full act. The band spent recent years navigating a hiatus while members completed South Korea's mandatory military service requirements before preparing for large-scale activities again.

Reports over the past year indicated that the group's return would involve new music and major performances aimed at reconnecting with audiences worldwide, per The Guardian. RM, the band's leader, said in a statement last year that they had been planning to work on a large-scale project, reuniting and creating new music.

'Starting in July ... we're planning to make something massive, so from then, we'll probably gather together and stay focused on making music,' he said on the platform Weverse in 2025.

The possibility of performing at one of the largest sporting events in the world creates another major milestone in the Korean group's history. While BTS has previously headlined stadium tours and global award shows, the World Cup carries a different scale because of its broad international audience spanning sports fans and music audiences alike.

FIFA Introduces a New Entertainment Era

The World Cup final has traditionally focused almost entirely on football itself, unlike the Super Bowl in the United States, which has long integrated entertainment performances into its championship event. FIFA's decision appears designed to create a cultural experience around its biggest match.

Reports indicate that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will help curate the halftime show. According to Reuters, the programme is expected to combine music with social initiatives through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Organisers reportedly intend for the event to serve a purpose beyond entertainment by encouraging educational support programmes globally.

The 2026 tournament itself will already represent a major shift for FIFA. It will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico and will feature an expanded competition format with 48 teams and more matches than previous editions.

Additionally, there will be 104 matches instead of the usual 64 with the addition of an extra knockout round, and the tournament will run from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

The appearance may represent more than a concert performance for the Korean group. It could become one of the defining moments of the group's new era as they continue rebuilding momentum on a worldwide stage.