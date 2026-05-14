Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have addressed their much‑discussed connection for the first time, speaking about their 'great chemistry' while filming Office Romance in a joint publicity push published on 13 May in the US, just weeks before the romantic comedy's 5 June release.

Interest in Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein has escalated as gossip sites and social media users speculate about whether their on‑screen relationship may have crossed into real life, particularly in the wake of Lopez's split from Ben Affleck. Neither Lopez nor Goldstein has confirmed any romance. What they have done, however, is lean into the narrative of a partnership that appears to have worked unusually well on set.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are clocking in at the Netflix Upfront in NYC for their upcoming rom-com, 'Office Romance,' premiering June 5. pic.twitter.com/payV8TBqTA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 13, 2026

Lopez told People that the connection between them was instant. 'We had great chemistry to begin with,' she said, adding that it only deepened during the shoot.

Coming from a performer who has spent decades carrying studio romcoms, that is not a throwaway compliment. She sounded genuinely taken aback by the man behind the growling footballer millions know from Ted Lasso.

Read more Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dumped Brett Goldstein Because He 'Doesn't Match' Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dumped Brett Goldstein Because He 'Doesn't Match' Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein And A Surprising First Impression

The news came after Lopez admitted she had gone into the project expecting Goldstein to resemble Roy Kent, the gruff, blunt character that made him a household name. 'I expected more of a rough guy,' she said. Instead she discovered what she called 'this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming.' The contrast with his on‑screen persona was, in her words, 'a surprise.'

Lopez, 56, described herself as 'a huge fan' of Ted Lasso, singling out Roy Kent as 'one of my favourite characters.' She assumed she would be dealing with a version of that trademark scowl. What she found, she said, was a soft‑spoken colleague who was 'totally different' from the fictional hardman.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein 🌟 Netflix UpFront🌟 ❤️❤️ Perfect pic.twitter.com/AAnsFk4IPB — Re_jlo (@re_jlo) May 13, 2026

Goldstein, 45, does not appear to have been any less impressed. He co‑wrote Office Romance with Joe Kelly and made clear that Lopez was never a fallback option. 'We started asking ourselves who the best romcom star is, and without hesitation, we both said J.Lo,' he told People.

Writing with her in mind, he said, made the process easier. 'She's the best at this stuff. We just wanted to write something funny and smart enough to be worthy of her saying yes.'

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attend a special screening of ‘OFFICE ROMANCE’ pic.twitter.com/SsLOBKawD2 — Distinct Post. (@DistinctPost) May 14, 2026

There is an element of Hollywood mutual admiration here, of course. Stars talk up their co‑stars as reflex. Yet the way both Lopez and Goldstein frame it suggests this was more than standard issue press‑tour flattery. Their accounts match, and they lean heavily on the same word, chemistry.

Rumours Around Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein 'Office Romance'

That shared enthusiasm has fed an eager rumour mill. According to OK!, an unnamed insider claimed there was 'an undeniable chemistry between Jen and Brett on set, and it naturally spilled over off camera.' Lopez, who was 'still recalibrating emotionally' after her split from Affleck, the bond with Goldstein brought 'a welcome sense of lightness and escape.'

The same insider insisted Lopez never viewed anything between them as the foundation of a long‑term relationship. Instead, it was described as a situation that allowed her to 'feel wanted and energised again without the weight of expectation.'

'Jen has a great deal of affection for Brett and genuinely rates him as a person, she finds him warm, grounded and incredibly talented, and she's always felt comfortable in his company,' they said. Yet when Lopez considered 'the bigger picture' of what she wants from a life partner, Goldstein 'doesn't quite meet all of those' requirements.

Jennifer Lopez instantly had 'great chemistry' with Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein

Read the full article here: https://t.co/82liASNFA2

More on https://t.co/iTBWa9kgW3 pic.twitter.com/ObOgBPCpva — Film-News.it (@FilmNewsItaly) May 14, 2026

Those comments, if accurate, paint a picture less of a hidden love affair and more of a close working friendship that never quite tipped into something more serious. They also invite speculation about what, exactly, is on Lopez's private checklist. On that, the reporting is silent.

What is clear is that both stars are content to let audiences project their own fantasies onto Office Romance. The film casts Lopez as a strict airline CEO who falls for the company's ambitious new lawyer, played by Goldstein. Their characters' clandestine relationship at work quickly tangles their emotions with their careers, pushing both into riskier territory than they intended.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein brought their new Netflix film “Office Romance” to the Netflix Upfronts in NYC ✨📸 The unexpected duo hit the red carpet together while promoting the upcoming romantic comedy, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about pairings of the… pic.twitter.com/u0bQ1QVhLE — New York Mickey (@MickmickNYC) May 13, 2026

It is a setup that plays neatly into the existing chatter. A powerful boss, a charismatic subordinate, a secret liaison under fluorescent office lights and two leads happy to talk about 'great chemistry' while carefully sidestepping the question of what, if anything, exists away from the cameras.

For now, the only relationship anyone can actually see between Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein is the one that unfolds on screen. Everything else sits in that familiar Hollywood grey zone, where genial quotes, unnamed insiders and fan speculation blur into each other, and the truth is left, quite deliberately, off the record.