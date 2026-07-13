South Carolina has never sent a woman to the United States Senate in its 238-year history until now. Governor Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone, the late Senator Lindsey Graham's younger sister, to finish out his term on Monday, 13 July 2026.

The appointment ends a streak stretching back to the state's 1788 ratification of the Constitution and thrusts a woman who spent decades supporting her brother's campaigns from the sidelines directly into his old seat.

From Behind the Scenes to the Senate Floor

Nordone, 62, is married, lives in Lexington and has two daughters. She earned a sociology degree, with a minor in psychology, from the College of Charleston in December 1989, a degree her brother helped pay for as the first in the Graham family to attend university.

College of Charleston president Andrew Hsu marked the moment in a news release: 'While the circumstances surrounding her selection are heartbreaking, I have every confidence that her education, character and commitment to public service have prepared her to serve the people of South Carolina with integrity during this important time.'

Nordone was never a stranger to politics, even without holding office herself. She appeared in television adverts during her brother's Senate re-election campaigns, travelled to Iowa to campaign for him during his 2016 presidential bid, and lent her voice to his radio spots. Kevin Bishop, Graham's longtime communications director, said the senator was famously reluctant to discuss himself with reporters, steering conversations back to policy, while his sister filled in the personal details he wouldn't offer.

South Carolina Governor @HenryMcMaster appoints replacement for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): "It's my honor to ask his little sister Darline Graham to finish his work for him now." pic.twitter.com/Yb7DkAJ2dy — CSPAN (@cspan) July 13, 2026

McMaster's Emotional Announcement

McMaster made the appointment at a Columbia news conference on Monday, framing it as a continuation of the bond between the siblings. 'Lindsey took care of his little sister in years long departed,' he said. 'It's my honour to ask his little sister Darline Graham to finish his work for him now.'

Nordone accepted the role with visible emotion, pausing mid-remarks to address her late brother directly. 'I think this is what Lindsey would have wanted, and I plan to honour him in this way,' she said, before adding: 'To Lindsey, I miss you more than I can even put into words, but I'm going to do this.' She pledged to work hard and support President Donald Trump, who had publicly urged McMaster to select her a day earlier, writing on Truth Social that the choice would be 'a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly.'

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and South Carolina's senior senator, Tim Scott, both endorsed the pick before it was finalised. Scott told 'CBS Mornings' that Nordone 'would be a wonderful placeholder,' and a source familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the two had spoken multiple times in the day before the announcement.

Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the senate term.



After speaking with Darline, there is no one better who understands Lindsey’s love for family, our state, and our country. https://t.co/7XSt7AQPlS — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) July 13, 2026

A Seat With History, a Term With a Deadline

Graham died suddenly at his Washington home on 11 July, two days after his 71st birthday, after what his office called a 'brief and sudden illness.' He had represented South Carolina in the Senate for 23 years, since succeeding Strom Thurmond in 2003, and had just won the Republican primary for a fifth term.

Read more Did Russia Kill Lindsey Graham? Russian Opposition Figure Claims Kremlin Intelligence Assassinated US Senator Did Russia Kill Lindsey Graham? Russian Opposition Figure Claims Kremlin Intelligence Assassinated US Senator

Because his death occurred more than 100 days before November's general election, state law placed the appointment power with McMaster while triggering a separate special election process. A primary is scheduled for 11 August, with a possible runoff on 25 August, to select the nominees who will compete in November for the right to serve the remaining two years of Graham's term. Nordone's tenure is explicitly temporary: she will serve only until that election is certified and a newly elected senator is sworn in, expected around January 2027.

Even so, her appointment carries symbolic weight beyond its short duration. South Carolina is one of a shrinking number of states that had never seated a female senator, a distinction now closed. She also becomes the first woman to serve in the Senate as a graduate of the College of Charleston, a milestone the school highlighted alongside her appointment.

Nordonne now inherits not just her brother's desk but the political currents swirling around it, including a Republican majority narrowed by Graham's death and Senator Mitch McConnell's ongoing hospitalisation, and a Senate Judiciary Committee already consumed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's confirmation fight.