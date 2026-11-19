An autopsy has found that Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old Atlanta educator, died from blunt force injuries after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on 12 October 2026. The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office released its findings on 18 November and classified the death as accidental.

The findings establish what killed Kariem, but not how he left his seat. Cobb County police and Georgia safety regulators are conducting separate investigations. Goliath remains closed, while Six Flags has announced plans to add seat belts to the attraction and other coasters with similar restraints.

Autopsy Details the Extent of Kariem's Injuries

The autopsy, performed on 13 October, identified blunt force injuries to Kariem's head, neck, torso, arms and legs as the cause of death.

The medical examiner did not determine how Kariem left his seat or whether the ride's lap bar was locked. Nor did the autopsy assess whether mechanical failure or operator error played a role. Those questions remain part of the ongoing police and safety investigations.

Kariem Was Ejected During the 12 October Ride

The incident occurred at about 3.58pm at Six Flags Over Georgia, an amusement park in Austell, west of Atlanta. Preliminary information gathered through interviews with witnesses and employees indicated that Kariem was ejected from Goliath, struck other passengers and fell beneath the attraction, the Cobb County Police Department said.

The autopsy report said Kariem landed on the roof of a building inside the park. Responding officers found him beneath the ride, unresponsive and not breathing. Police said four other riders, all minors, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Goliath is a 200-foot hypercoaster built by Swiss company Bolliger & Mabillard. It opened in 2006 and reaches speeds of about 70mph. The coaster used a clamshell-style lap bar that secured riders across the lap and upper legs, but did not have an additional seat belt.

Kariem's School Community Pays Tribute to Educator

Kariem worked at Wesley International Academy, a public charter school in Atlanta, for more than 12 years. He served as the school's IT manager, technology teacher and robotics coach.

Atlanta Public Schools described him as a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy and district communities. Former students remembered him as a patient teacher who encouraged and inspired them. Kariem was visiting the amusement park with family members when the incident occurred.

Investigators Examine Restraint as Six Flags Plans Changes

The Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is leading the law enforcement investigation. Georgia's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire (OCI), the state agency responsible for amusement ride safety oversight, is conducting a separate examination of the attraction and its safety records.

OCI said Goliath's most recent state inspection took place on 16 March 2026 and recorded no violations, deficiencies, citations or red tags. However, inspection records obtained by local television stations also contained an inspector's note that bushings needed replacing.

The available records do not establish whether those components were connected to the passenger restraint system or played any role in Kariem's death. Investigators have not publicly said whether the note is relevant to their inquiry.

Bolliger & Mabillard is also investigating the incident. Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly announced on 23 October that the company would add seat belts to Goliath and other coasters using similar restraint systems.

The company also engaged independent engineers and ride inspection specialists to review safety procedures across its parks. Eight additional coasters at five other parks were temporarily closed as a precaution.

Six Flags Over Georgia reopened on 16 October, but Goliath remains closed while the investigations and safety reviews continue.