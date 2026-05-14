Madison Beer's new Locket Tour has barely begun, but social media is already flooded with side-by-side comparisons to Sabrina Carpenter's wildly popular 'Short n' Sweet' Tour.

After Madison opened the tour in Kraków, Poland, fans quickly began posting clips comparing the stage layouts, pastel merch, retro-glam outfits and theatrical staging. Some accused the singer of copying Sabrina Carpenter's entire era, while others argued both pop stars simply pull from the same vintage-inspired aesthetic that has dominated pop culture in recent years.

1. The Retro-Glam Stage Look

One of the biggest talking points online has been the overall look of Madison Beer's Locket Tour stage. Fans compared its dreamy pastel lighting, feminine styling and vintage-inspired details to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' set design.

While Sabrina's tour leaned heavily into a glamorous penthouse fantasy, Madison's production appears more carnival-inspired with darker romantic touches. Still, TikTok users said the soft blue tones, ribbons and old-Hollywood atmosphere felt 'way too familiar.'

2. The Staircase Comparisons

Madison Beer performing 'Baby' on the staircase at the locket tour #KrakowLocketTour. pic.twitter.com/FkA4wT5vwP — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) May 11, 2026

Social media users immediately zoomed in on the staircases featured in both tours. Sabrina Carpenter's show famously used dramatic, elevated staircases and multi-level staging throughout the performance.

oh short n sweet tour the impact that you hold pic.twitter.com/fLOKZNjrhX — vicky ༄.° (@slimvickins) May 11, 2026

Madison's tour also includes curved staircases and balcony-like platforms.

3. The Baby Blue Merch Debate

Another viral comparison centred on tour merchandise.

🚨 First look at Madison Beer's new merch for the locket Tour. pic.twitter.com/2WYPKSrO3x — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) May 11, 2026

Fans shared photos of Madison Beer's baby-blue shirts beside Sabrina Carpenter's pastel tour merch, arguing the colour palette and styling felt nearly interchangeable.

All of the "Short n' Sweet" tour merch available on Sabrina Carpenter's official website!



🔗: https://t.co/a01ebgdSBq pic.twitter.com/6eczNSZrWk — Sabrina Times (@SabrinaTimes) October 1, 2024

Several posts pointed to similar fonts, glossy promotional photos and oversized tee designs.

4. The Coquette Fashion Accusations

Madison Beer's corsets, glittery bodysuits and ultra-feminine costumes also became part of the online debate.

Madison Beer performing 'bittersweet' at the locket tour. #KrakówLocketTour pic.twitter.com/YRnrgkqycX — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) May 12, 2026

Critics claimed the styling echoed Sabrina Carpenter's flirty vintage stage wardrobe, especially the sparkling lingerie-inspired outfits both singers wore during performances.

5. The Curtain and Balcony Moments

Fans also highlighted the theatrical staging choices used throughout the concerts.

🎥 13.05.26 | Madison Beer chantant Kind Of Everything au Marx Halle à Vienne, en Autriche pour le Locket Tour. #ViennaLocketTour



© santina.anastasija pic.twitter.com/xNlFUoJiZz — Madison Beer France (@mebaccess) May 13, 2026

Flowing curtains, romantic reveals and elevated balcony scenes became another point of comparison online.

Sabrina Carpenter's tour famously uses apartment-style staging with intimate room reveals, while Madison's show includes heart and locket-inspired visual transitions.

6. The 'Entire Era' Claims

The backlash grew beyond individual set pieces after viral posts accused Madison Beer of copying Sabrina Carpenter's 'entire era.'

Ok you can't deny Madison Beer blatantly copied Sabrina Carpenter pic.twitter.com/gSZVXrokSF — r, fan account (@prettyandbardi) May 11, 2026

Many users argued the comparisons were less about one outfit or staircase and more about the full presentation and aesthetic of the tour.

7. The Tunnel-of-Love Visuals

Several clips from Madison's opening night showcased carnival-style visuals and tunnel-of-love imagery tied to the Locket album themes.

📲 IG | Madison: "opening night of the locket tour ❦ thank u forever and ever 🦢 our first night in the tunnel of love was magical 🦢" pic.twitter.com/9RatI0QCyr — Madison Beer France (@mebaccess) May 12, 2026

Supporters argued this is where the two tours clearly separate themselves. Sabrina Carpenter's show revolves around a polished retro apartment fantasy, while Madison's leans into dreamy romance and vintage amusement-park visuals.

8. The TikTok Side-by-Side Videos

TikTok became the centre of the debate within hours of Madison's opening show.

Videos titled 'Inspiration or copying?' and 'Why are these tours identical?' quickly gained thousands of views as creators lined up clips from both concerts. The online discussion has now become almost as talked-about as the tour itself.

9. Lighting and Choreography

Both tours are heavily driven by dramatic, cinematic lighting with dancers.

Madison Beer performing 'Reckless' at the locket tour in Poland #KrakowLocketTour. pic.twitter.com/OgUhqLLwgx — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) May 11, 2026

Sabrina's fans have also drawn parallels to certain choreographed segments from the 'Locket' tour that are similar to 'Short n Sweet.'

10. Madison's Fans' Reaction to Accusations

Much of the criticism has come from Sabrina Carpenter's fanbase, with some accusing Madison Beer of trying to capitalise on the aesthetic that helped define the 'Short n' Sweet' era.

it's sad seeing the sabrina carpenter fans hate on madison beer... women supporting women is what should be encouraged. 2 amazing voices of pop right now. the fans are making me want to dislike sabrina and i don't want that happening pic.twitter.com/TPfaxryzKv — jay ✧･ﾟ🏳️‍🌈 (@madsjayx) May 12, 2026

At the same time, Madison Beer's fans warned that they were turning shared pop inspirations into unnecessary stan-war drama.

Whether fans see the similarities as inspiration, coincidence or outright copying, the online debate has turned Madison Beer's opening shows into one of the week's biggest pop culture talking points.