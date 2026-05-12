The roar of the crowd at the Rolling Loud festival in California is usually reserved for the industry's biggest titans, yet the most talked-about moment featured a 12-year-old girl. North West took to the stage to join Molly Santana's set, but her appearance at the event has since sparked a firestorm of debate on social media.

While the performance was intended to debut the pair's unreleased collaboration, it sparked debate about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's parenting. Many questioned the exes about why they allowed their child to attend the event, turning the issue into a referendum on celebrity parenting and the ethics of child stardom.

Why Critics Believe Talent Cannot Be Bought for North West

The performance was met with online criticism that focused primarily on the parents rather than the child herself. One observer was particularly critical of the perceived lack of musical ability on display during the set.

'I think it's time to admit you cannot buy talent for your kids,' the critic wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while tagging Kim Kardashian.

The individual later clarified that they were not targeting the minor but were instead 'picking on Kim more' for allowing the appearance to happen. When other users suggested it was 'weird' to be critical of a teenager, X user @Playteaux1 maintained that the blame rested solely on the adults. They argued the issue was 'Not the child, the parents.'

Social media reactions ranged from genuine concern to mockery of the performance. Some users were cynical about the vocal delivery, while others on Instagram criticised North's performance. A number of users claimed she was lip-syncing or had used auto-tune, though these claims were not independently verified.

Despite the harsh words, many fans defended North, noting that she is simply a child. Others pushed back against critics, saying they should let North do what she wants because many artists start young.

I think it’s time to admit you cannot buy talent for your kids… @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/fu0aX7MAiB — Playteaux (@Playteaux1) May 12, 2026

Concerns Over Whether North Is Being Pushed to Grow Up Too Soon

The debate quickly moved beyond the music to address the public image of the eldest West child. Many observers questioned why Kim Kardashian allowed North to dress, behave, and act in a manner that seemed older than her actual age. Critics questioned her parents' choices for placing her in adult-oriented environments, such as a major music festival.

'Rolling loud? Isn't this for adults? At least 18 and over??' one commented on Instagram. Another said, 'Performing where kids her age can't even attend should be the first red flag.'

Rolling Loud is an all-ages festival, but it is not designed for kids as it features music with mature themes and is set in an adult-oriented atmosphere. Although some teens attend such events, parental discretion is advised.

The criticism of Kardashian and West highlights a perceived lack of boundaries in how the children are showcased to the world. This has led to accusations that the parents are prioritising fame over age-appropriate development of their daughter.

The Lion King Controversy Revisited

The scrutiny following North West's Rolling Loud appearance is not the first time the young performer has faced intense public pushback. Her casting in The Lion King's 30th Anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl similarly drew criticism, with many questioning her inclusion in a professional production. Critics argued that her presence was due to parental influence rather than vocal merit, especially given the prestige of the event.

One Reddit user argued that North's performance did not meet the standard required for a professional production in front of 17,500 people, and that her inclusion raised questions about how she secured the role. Others questioned how she had secured a place in a production of that scale alongside established performers such as Jeremy Irons and Nathan Lane.

North's appearances have consistently divided public opinion on whether she is a burgeoning talent or a product of extreme privilege. Despite the backlash, her supportive family continues to give her a platform to express her creativity. But whether North West's exposure is beneficial or detrimental remains a central point of contention for followers of the Kardashian-West family.