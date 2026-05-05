Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently made an appearance at the Met Gala, and everything seemed to be going well for the couple until a viral clip emerged, appearing to show the pair in a tense exchange inside their vehicle, captured by paparazzi waiting outside the event.

Read more Rihanna Did NOT Call Jeffrey Epstein or Call Him 'Sneaky Dog' in Newly Released Email Rihanna Did NOT Call Jeffrey Epstein or Call Him 'Sneaky Dog' in Newly Released Email

What Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may not have realised is the fact that hundreds of paparazzi were waiting to take photos and videos of them at the event. Below is the video, and the reaction of fans who are divided after seeing what ensued between the two A-listers.

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have an Argument?

@tmz 💖 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Met Gala evening went down just like a high school prom ... a ton of fun, followed by what appears to be an emotional talk. 🎥: BACKGRID ♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ

The clip shows Rihanna with a stern expression while A$AP Rocky appears to be speaking to her at length. The details of the couple's conversation remain unknown, as it took place inside their vehicle. Based on their expressions, some viewers interpreted the exchange as a disagreement, though others said it was impossible to draw conclusions from body language alone.

Shortly after, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out of their car and appeared composed. They walked into the Met Gala, posed for photos on the red carpet, and drew attention for their looks throughout the evening.

Fans React to Couple's Viral Video

Strange relationship! They always seem to be fighting. pic.twitter.com/MLuOVd6p9s — BEYLEGEND (@econyeb4) May 5, 2026

Following the clip's spread, fans commented on the interaction. One described the couple's dynamic as 'strange' and suggested they 'always seem to be fighting.' Others pushed back, saying disagreements between partners are ordinary.

Just normal husband and wife interaction.. what do you expect? to be happy and smiling 24/7? shut the f up pic.twitter.com/CvyQFIxa90 — BATMAN (@mostwantedimran) May 5, 2026

'Just normal husband and wife interaction.. what do you expect? to be happy and smiling 24/7? shut the f up,' the fan wrote.

Poor little exhausted performers 😂 you’re only purpose is to entertain us. No time to be feeling tired — Beau (@beauhowa) May 5, 2026

Some also suggested the exchange may have reflected the pressures of a busy schedule. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have three children and demanding professional commitments. Others said it was unfair to assume either party was at fault based on the footage alone.

The online discussion also turned to the paparazzi, who faced criticism for zooming in on the couple's private exchange inside their vehicle.

Is this not creepy? Why are they zooming on their faces pic.twitter.com/YEXsXLfG0q — noly♣ (@ryannnnnoly) May 5, 2026

'Is this not creepy? Why are they zooming in on their faces?' one person wrote.

Man being these people filming celebrities or just people you value more than yourself got to be the worse feeling ever lol — Timeiscoming (@Timeiscoming369) May 5, 2026

'Man, being these people filming celebrities or just people you value more than yourself got to be the worse feeling ever lol,' another person wrote.

'Why y'all forcing this narrative? If ya know something tell us, if not STFU!' one fan commented.

A 'Match' Made in Heaven

There is no confirmation that the exchange represented a significant dispute. In a recent interview with Esquire, A$AP Rocky said he and Rihanna are 'a match,' and credited her with his becoming monogamous. At the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, Rocky described Rihanna as 'shining like a diamond,' adding that 'it feels amazing' to be loved by her.

The couple, who first met during rehearsals for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, went public with their relationship in late 2020. They are parents to three children: sons RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023, and daughter Rocki Irish, born in September 2025. The 2026 Met Gala marked their first attendance as a family of five.

When asked on the Met Gala steps how it felt to spend the evening away from their children, Rocky said 'It feels good,' while Rihanna added: 'It feels good and sad.' A$AP Rocky wore a custom pink Chanel look, which he said was a nod to their baby daughter.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have not commented publicly on the clip. The couple posed for photos on the Met Gala red carpet following the exchange.