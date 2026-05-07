The grand staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art is usually a stage for high fashion and carefully curated glamour. At the recent Met Gala, though, it also became the setting for what appeared to be rare, public friction between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

While the pair typically present a united front, observers noted a distinct shift in their usual chemistry during the high-profile event. The couple were spotted in what many described as a tense confrontation, and both a lip reader and a body language expert shared their professional opinions about the encounter.

Expert Analysis on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Conversation

Lip reader Nicola Hickling weighed in on what Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were talking about. She provided a detailed breakdown of what appeared to be a significant disagreement between the couple.

'You don't care for me, do you?' Rihanna reportedly told her beau. 'Are you for real? You're crazy, can't you see, crap crap. Get out, I can't be around you,' he responded.

Rihanna mockingly laughed, prompting A$AP Rocky to say, 'I'm done here.' 'You're done, I'm done, I'm tired, now you're done, you can drop me,' the 'Umbrella' singer responded. A$AP Rocky was as exhausted telling his baby mama, 'You trying something, hey. Try.'

👀 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear exhausted after a long Met Gala night. pic.twitter.com/9bDIbo6thC — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2026

'She Is Challenging Him to Answer'

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman also analysed their gestures, providing further insight into their dynamic during the awkward chat. The expert said, 'Their interaction appears confrontational.' Also, the 'Diamonds' singer reportedly maintained a commanding presence throughout the interaction.

'Rihanna is the one asking the questions, her eyes fixed on Rocky with determined focus. Looking straight ahead, he is caught in her gaze and cannot escape it. This direct eye contact is fearless, suggesting she is challenging him to answer,' Honigman said.

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Additionally, Rihanna's physical cues suggested deep-seated dissatisfaction with the rapper's explanations.

'She shakes her head from side to side, clearly unhappy with his response. Her quizzical expression, with narrowed eyes and lightly pursed lips, signals that she is seeking answers, not excuses. Rihanna does not take her eyes off him until he provides the information she wants. Her eye contact is intense, almost searing, as she struggles to find the right words,' the expert added.

Honigman believes that the American rapper and record producer has offended or hurt the Fenty Beauty owner's pride, leading them into that awkward situation. Rocky was reportedly 'communicating distress' and it was evident that he was uncomfortable because he was fidgeting.

The exchange's visibility has led many to speculate about the stability of the relationship. Witnesses at the event suggested the atmosphere between the two remained heavy throughout the evening. This alleged tense conversation sparked rumours that the couple may be navigating a private feud beneath their public personas.

Tyla Recalls Her Awkward Encounter With the Icon

The evening's social complexities extended beyond Rihanna's relationship with Rocky. Rising star Tyla also shared her experience of meeting the fashion mogul at the event, which she described as unexpectedly difficult.

The 'Water' singer said she approached Rihanna, but the interaction was brief because Rihanna reportedly said, 'my baby dad is calling me' and left her. 'I felt awkward,' she added.

Later in the evening, Tyla saw Rihanna again when she was waiting for her car. However, she decided not to approach the Barbadian musician and entrepreneur because she thought she was busy. Tyla, however, was hoping their next encounter would be 'calm', so they could 'vibe and talk'.

At the time, there were speculations that Rihanna was just exhausted or not in the mood because of her partner. 'I think rih was just pissed at Asap if u saw in the clip, I don't think she meant to come [off] cold,' one fan said, defending Rihanna.

From the look of it, it seemed that Rihanna and Rocky were going through something that night based on their tense exchange, according to an expert. However, everything remains speculative until the celebrity couple confirm this.