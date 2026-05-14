From the high-stakes pressure of the Dream Academy reality programme to the global stage, the trajectory of KATSEYE has reached a definitive turning point. The global pop landscape has been set ablaze following the official confirmation on 13 May that the global girl group will embark on their first massive headline arena circuit.

Dubbed the 'Wildworld' Tour, the 2026 trek is set to solidify the group's status as a premier live act following a record-breaking year that included a top-five Billboard 200 debut and a Grammy nomination. Their fandom, EYEKONS, has been waiting for months to see if the group's meteoric rise would translate into a full-scale world tour, and the newly released 27-date itinerary confirms that KATSEYE is ready for the world's biggest stages.

However, amidst the excitement, many are still grappling with whether Manon will join the lineup for the group's world tour following her hiatus. Citing health reasons for her absence, the singer has been the subject of intense speculation regarding her status in the group, fuelled by recent social media activities, exit rumours, and independent brand deals.

KATSEYE 'Wildworld' Tour 2026

The global girl group has announced its KATSEYE: The 'Wildworld' Tour, produced by Live Nation. According to Variety, the tour is in support of their upcoming third EP, 'Wild' out on 14 August via HYBE x Geffen Records.

call all your bestest friends, because THE WILDWORLD TOUR is officially announced!! 🖤 we can’t wait to see more of our EYEKONS at these shows. SEE YOU SOON. visit https://t.co/DZ19InErzi for all info!!https://t.co/JjN5ho7GbV pic.twitter.com/OHwE5qdynr — KATSEYE (@katseyeworld) May 13, 2026

The tour represents a significant step up in venue size, transitioning the group from intimate showcases to iconic arenas. According to an official press release from Live Nation, the tour is designed to be a high-production immersive experience, featuring choreography that has already earned them 'stellar reviews' during their recent Coachella debut.

The group is also slated to perform at the 52nd American Music Awards on 25 May, further boosting the momentum ahead of the autumn kick-off. They will also attend several music festivals such as The Governors Ball Music Festival, Hinterland Music Festival, and 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds

UK, US & Europe Dates

The tour officially begins in Dublin at the 3Arena on 1 September 2026, before heading to the United Kingdom for two major shows. British fans can catch the group at The O2 in London on 3 September and the newly opened Co-Op Live in Manchester on 6 September.

call all your bestest friends, because THE WILDWORLD TOUR is officially announced!! 🖤 we can’t wait to see more of our EYEKONS at these shows. SEE YOU SOON. visit https://t.co/DZ19InErzi for all info!!https://t.co/JjN5ho7GbV pic.twitter.com/OHwE5qdynr — KATSEYE (@katseyeworld) May 13, 2026

The European leg continues through major hubs, including the Accor Arena in Paris and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Following these dates, the group will cross the Atlantic for a North American stretch starting 13 October in Miami. Key stops in the United States include New York's UBS Arena on 24 October and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on 21 November, before concluding the year in Mexico City.

KATSEYE's Full Tour List and Dates:

UK/EU

9/1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

9/3 – London, UK – The O2

9/6 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

9/9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

9/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

9/13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

9/15 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

9/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

North America

10/13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10/15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

11/1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

11/3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

11/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

11/27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

'Wildworld' Tour 2026 Tickets

With demand at an all-time high, the ticketing process is expected to be fiercely competitive. Tickets for all dates go on general sale on Thursday, 21 May at 3:00pm local time at www.katseye.world.

Read more Manon Not Returning to KATSEYE? Megan and Lara Unfollowed Harry Daniels After Shocking Manon 'Tea' Manon Not Returning to KATSEYE? Megan and Lara Unfollowed Harry Daniels After Shocking Manon 'Tea'

However, the most dedicated fans can access a Weverse Artist Presale starting Wednesday, 20 May at 11:00am, provided they have a paid membership and apply for a link by 17 May at 2:00pm PT to participate.

Meanwhile, EYEKONS in the UK and Europe also have the option to unlock a unique presale window by pre-ordering the WILD EP. Prices are expected to reflect the arena-tier production, with various VIP packages and 'Hi-Touch' experiences available for those looking for closer proximity to the stage. This presale will also be on 20 May.

Is Manon Joining the Lineup?

Amid the excitement surrounding KATSEYE's upcoming world tour, one major question continues to linger among fans: is Manon Bannerman still part of the group, and will she join the lineup following her February hiatus due to 'health and wellbeing' concerns?

The speculation stems from the fact that KATSEYE has continued performing, releasing music, and now announcing their tour as a five-member group. Promotional materials for the 'Wildworld' tour feature only Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae, leading some fans to believe the September-to-November run will proceed without Manon on stage.

Despite fan theories and rumours surrounding her outside commercial interests, the label maintains that Manon remains part of the KATSEYE roster. The group's official platforms still identify KATSEYE as a six-member act, even as the 2026 tour appears set to move forward with five performers.