The sci-fi drama Alien: Earth wrapped up its first season with a finale that left viewers stunned and desperate for answers. The series, which premiered in August 2025 on FX and FX on Hulu, follows the events of a spaceship crash in the year 2120, two years before the original Alien film. Created by Noah Hawley, the show has expanded the franchise with new creatures and complex human-alien dynamics. On 23 September, the season finale aired, sparking a wave of online discussion as fans asked the key question: Will there be a Season 2 of Alien: Earth?

The Season 1 Finale That Shook Viewers

The final episode, titled The Real Monsters, featured multiple plot twists that set the stage for further conflict. Wendy, a synthetic with a human consciousness played by Sydney Chandler, and the hybrid 'Lost Boys' declared their dominance with the line 'Now we rule.' The finale also introduced a disturbing turn when the alien parasite known as the Eye Midge inhabited the body of Arthur, a scientist, raising the possibility of an even greater threat in the future.

As reported by IGN, the finale's blend of horror, mythology expansion and character stakes marks one of the series' strongest episodes so far.

These developments left major storylines unresolved. Viewers were left questioning the fate of surviving human characters, the potential role of the xenomorphs, and the corporate powers lurking in the background. The introduction of the parasite, dubbed by fans as the 'demon sheep eye', has already been singled out as one of the most unsettling villains in television this year.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Buzz

Fan reaction to the finale was swift, with Twitter, TikTok and Reddit flooded with shock, memes and theories. 'Now we rule' became a viral catchphrase, while the parasite trended as a major talking point.

Not one episode of Alien: Earth was Bad. It got better and better each episode🔥🔥🔥

Not one episode of Alien: Earth was Bad. It got better and better each episode. There shouldn't be any reason this show isn't renewed.

"Now we rule." Alien Earth is perfect! To end season one this way and with that song! Love this!

Many begged FX not to cancel, and the query 'will there be a season 2 of Alien Earth' surged in US searches, underscoring its cultural impact and strong demand for renewal.

What We Know About Alien Earth Season 2

FX has not officially confirmed Alien: Earth Season 2, but prospects look strong. Creator Noah Hawley said he has 'a destination in mind' and confirmed talks are ongoing. FX has also prioritised the show over some of his other projects, signalling confidence in its future.

The series drew over nine million global views in its first week, bolstering renewal hopes, though production challenges such as heavy visual effects and creature design could affect the timeline.

Where the Story Could Go Next

Speculation is mounting about a second season. The hybrids, now in control, may face internal divisions, while the parasite inhabiting Arthur's body looms as a hidden antagonist. Xenomorphs could either ally with or oppose the hybrids, opening new conflicts.

According to Deadline, Sydney Chandler noted that Wendy's journey involves a 'complicated relationship with xenomorphs', marked by tension and transformation rather than subservience, hinting that her bond with the aliens may deepen.

Fans also anticipate fresh corporate intrigue from Weyland-Yutani and Prodigy, as writers expand the universe while staying true to the original Alien timeline.

The Bigger Picture for the Alien Franchise

Alien: Earth has been praised for reinvigorating the franchise with fresh storylines and new alien threats. Critics have highlighted its ability to blend horror, science fiction and corporate drama while introducing original mythology. Its success could shape the future direction of the Alien franchise across both television and film, making the question of renewal all the more significant.