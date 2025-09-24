Zuza Beine, a 14-year-old social media influencer and member of Glow House, has died following an 11-year battle with acute myeloid leukaemia. Diagnosed at the age of three, Zuza fought the rare blood and bone marrow cancer through multiple treatments, including three bone marrow transplants.

Her family confirmed her death on 23 September, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow content creators around the world. The young influencer was known for sharing her journey with illness and inspiring thousands through her online platforms.

Early Diagnosis and Courageous Fight Against Cancer

Zuza was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia at three and a half years old, a condition that affects the blood and bone marrow. Despite the severity of her illness, she survived the disease on five separate occasions. Her treatment involved several hospital stays and complex medical procedures.

Her courage and resilience were documented openly on social media, offering a rare and candid insight into the life of a child living with a serious medical condition. Her story highlighted both the challenges and triumphs of battling childhood cancer.

Social Media Influence and Glow House Membership

Zuza was a prominent member of Glow House, a collective of young creators known for producing viral content on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. She had approximately 2 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million on TikTok, where she shared a mix of personal experiences, hospital updates, and everyday moments.

Her content was celebrated for its authenticity, positivity, and relatability. Fans admired her ability to balance humour, creativity, and candid discussions about living with leukaemia. Zuza's presence on social media helped raise awareness of childhood cancer and inspired many young viewers facing similar challenges.

Zuza's Final Video and Heartfelt Message

Two days before her death, Zuza posted her final video on social media, emphasising gratitude and enjoying life's small pleasures. The video, captioned 'Be grateful for the little things,' showed her celebrating simple joys such as trying new hairstyles and enjoying favourite foods.

The message resonated with her followers and quickly went viral. Fans and viewers praised her for maintaining hope and positivity despite her prolonged illness, describing the video as a touching reminder of her resilience and outlook on life.

Family Statement and Tribute

Zuza's family confirmed her passing on Instagram, stating: 'It is with broken hearts that we share that Zuza died yesterday morning.' They reflected on her 11-year struggle with leukaemia and her ability to find joy in life despite her pain.

In tribute, the family requested donations in lieu of flowers to support the wife and children of her recently deceased uncle. The statement reflected both Zuza's generous nature and her family's wish to honour her memory in a meaningful way.

Community Reaction and Online Tributes

Fans and fellow creators expressed deep sorrow on social media following the news of Zuza's death. Tributes poured in from around the world, recognising her courage and the impact she had on the online community. Close friend Samara, another member of Glow House, also shared messages of remembrance.

Many followers posted messages of grief, admiration, and prayers, highlighting the significant influence Zuza had through her content. Her story continues to resonate as an example of strength, determination, and authenticity in the face of illness.