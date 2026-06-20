David Hearn, a decorated American Olympian who once represented his country on the world stage, found himself in handcuffs on Friday after being accused of vandalising one of Washington's most recognisable landmarks.

Hearn, a three-time US Olympic canoeist and two-time world champion in whitewater racing, was arrested by US Park Police near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after allegedly damaging part of the newly refurbished pool liner. The 67-year-old has fiercely denied the allegation, insisting he merely touched a section that was already peeling away.

Hearn Says He Touched a Section That Was Already Peeling

Hearn said he had just completed part of a 52-mile cycling trip on Friday and stopped at the Lincoln Memorial to look at the recently renovated Reflecting Pool. The former Olympian noticed a piece of the pool's new liner partially detached from the bottom and, curious, reached down and touched the loose section.

Moments later, as he prepared to leave, US Park Police officers approached and arrested him on a misdemeanour charge of destruction of government property.

'I didn't vandalise anything,' Hearn said. 'I didn't destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realised what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs.' He also maintained that the section he touched was already peeling and remained attached to the pool floor.

Exclusive! RAW VIDEO. Man arrested for vandalizing Lincoln Reflecting Pool. He grabbed the hose that female National Park Service workers were using to clear the algae. Police and National Guard responded. Watch pic.twitter.com/oMIXFqKwEs — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 19, 2026

A Costly Renovation That Has Already Drawn Criticism

The arrest has unfolded against the backdrop of a troubled renovation project. The Reflecting Pool recently underwent a $14.7 million (£11.6 million) refurbishment intended to repair persistent leaks and improve the appearance of one of the capital's most visited landmarks. The pool's base was repainted in what officials described as 'American flag blue.'

However, the project has quickly run into problems. The water turned green due to algae growth, while sections of the newly installed liner reportedly began peeling away in visible chunks. President Trump recently alleged that vandals had deliberately targeted the memorial and damaged the newly completed work, with federal officials confirming an investigation into the pool's deterioration is continuing.

The unusual arrest has sparked a wave of debate online, with many questioning whether authorities overreacted and others pointing to the ongoing controversy surrounding the troubled restoration project. The timing of Hearn's arrest has added another layer of controversy to a project that has already attracted intense scrutiny.

Three Olympics, Two World Titles — and Now an Arrest

Long before his arrest made headlines, Hearn built a distinguished sporting career. The Maryland resident competed for the United States in canoe slalom at three Summer Olympic Games, including the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, and won two world championships in whitewater racing, remaining active in paddling long after retiring from elite competition.

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Within American canoeing circles, Hearn is regarded as one of the country's most accomplished whitewater athletes, making his arrest a surprise to many who know him primarily as a respected competitor and ambassador for the sport. The contrast between his Olympic achievements and the images of him being escorted away by police has become one of the most striking aspects of the story.

Five Hours in Custody with Court Date Set for 9 July

Hearn was taken to a US Park Police facility in Hains Point, where he was detained for nearly five hours before being released. Critics have argued that touching an already detached piece of material does not amount to vandalism, while others have urged patience until investigators determine precisely what happened.

The former Olympic athlete is scheduled to appear before the DC Superior Court on 9 July. It remains unclear whether prosecutors will proceed or whether additional evidence will emerge regarding the condition of the pool liner at the time of his arrest.