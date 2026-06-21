A single photograph was all it took to convince thousands of basketball fans that NBA legend LeBron James was about to become a grandfather. Within hours, social media was flooded with claims that his eldest son, Bronny James, and girlfriend Parker Whitfield were expecting a child. But the rumour was entirely fabricated, based on misleading posts and a photo that had nothing to do with a pregnancy announcement.

The speculation spread rapidly across X, Instagram and online forums, with many users congratulating the James family and joking about the prospect of a grandparent still playing in the NBA. Some posts attracted millions of views, turning an innocent image into one of the latest examples of misinformation surrounding one of sport's most famous families.

Is Bronny James Having a Baby? The Answer Is No

There is no evidence that Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are expecting a child. According to reports and subsequent fact-checks by multiple outlets, the rumour was not supported by any statement from Bronny, Whitfield or the James family. Multiple sports outlets found no indication that Whitfield is pregnant and described the claims as baseless social media speculation.

The story gained traction largely because it involved one of basketball's most recognisable families. At just 21 years old, Bronny has already lived much of his life in the public eye as the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James. The episode also tapped into widespread fascination about LeBron's longevity, as the Los Angeles Lakers star remains one of the NBA's biggest attractions despite being in his 23rd season, leading many fans to joke about the possibility of him becoming the league's first active grandparent.

Who Is Bronny James and Who Is His Girlfriend?

Bronny, whose full name is LeBron Raymone James Jr., entered the NBA in 2024 after spending one season at the University of Southern California. His journey to professional basketball has been closely followed, particularly after he suffered cardiac arrest during a USC training session in 2023 before making a remarkable recovery and returning to the court.

Away from basketball, Bronny has been in a relationship with Parker Whitfield, the daughter of actress and producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield and actor Dondré Whitfield. The couple first attracted public attention after being spotted together during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Whitfield reportedly attends Spelman College and has largely kept her personal life private. Neither has publicly discussed plans to start a family.

How the Rumour Exploded Online

The false claims appear to have originated from social media accounts posting graphics and captions alleging Whitfield was pregnant. One widely shared post came from an X account called Hoops Crave, which claimed: 'LeBron James is about to be a grandpa after news confirmed Bronny's girlfriend Parker Whitfield is pregnant.' The post accumulated millions of views and tens of thousands of interactions, with many users sharing it without checking its authenticity.

The confusion was fuelled further by a viral photograph circulating online, presented as evidence of a pregnancy announcement despite there being no confirmation from anyone involved. In some cases, users circulated entirely unrelated images while falsely claiming they depicted Bronny and Whitfield.

How Misappropriated Family Photos Fuelled the False Claim

The photographs at the centre of the rumour were actually taken from posts shared by Karsyn Sekyere, who had uploaded pictures of himself posing with his husband, Madox, and their baby. As the images spread, some users stripped them of their original context and falsely presented them as evidence that Bronny and Whitfield had welcomed or were expecting a child.

The misleading use of the photographs accelerated the rumour, with many people assuming the images were authentic because they appeared to show a young couple celebrating a new arrival. In reality, the photos belonged entirely to Sekyere and Madox and had nothing to do with the James family.

The Parody Account That Started It All

The rumour began to unravel when internet users noticed that the original account behind one of the most widely shared posts openly described itself as a parody account. Fact-checking reports subsequently found no credible evidence supporting the pregnancy claims; no announcements had been made by Bronny, Whitfield or members of either family, and no established news organisations had reported the story.

The episode is another example of engagement bait exploiting a famous surname — for Bronny, whose career and personal life remain under intense scrutiny, even an unrelated photograph can quickly become the centre of a global rumour. For now, LeBron James is not becoming a grandfather anytime soon.