Amanda Seyfried is standing by the comments she made about Charlie Kirk despite months of criticism, insisting she has no intention of retracting her views even after the controversy escalated to the point where she felt the need to hire a bodyguard.

The Mean Girls star recently reflected on the fallout from the dispute, describing the experience as both alarming and revealing. Sources reported that Seyfried said the reaction to her remarks became so intense that additional security measures became necessary for her safety and that of her family.

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Seyfried Refuses to Back Down

Conservative activist and media figure Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University while speaking for his 'American Comeback Tour" on 10 September 2025. The Trump ally was 31 years old.

Seyfried was caught in the controversy when, shortly after Kirk's death, she wrote in a comment on an Instagram post about Kirk, 'He was hateful.'

Following the backlash after her comment, Seyfried wrote on her stories, 'We're forgetting the nuance of humanity. I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much against agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable.'

'No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?' she continued.

For Seyfried, the central issue appears unchanged. Reports indicate that she remains convinced that speaking honestly about public figures is important, even when doing so attracts fierce criticism. The fact that the dispute eventually led to security precautions has not altered her position, making it clear that she sees the episode as a matter of principle rather than public relations.

Seyfried Defends Statements Through Multiple Interviews

Speaking to British GQ, the actress shared how the situation prompted her to hire a bodyguard. 'A, I'm allowed to f****** voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that's not unkind necessarily. But there's just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down. And I experienced a very small fraction of that,' Seyfried said.

She also said she hopes her children will always feel secure sharing their opinions.. 'I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they're not harmful, So I'm like, 'What do I do? What do I say?' And then all of a sudden I find myself with a f****** bodyguard at the airport and I'm like, 'This is crazy.''

In an interview with What to Wear, Seyfried stood by her comments and said she refuses to apologise for her remarks. 'I'm not f****** apologising for that... what I said was pretty damn factual, and I'm free to have an opinion, of course,' she said.

The actress argued that her comments had been misinterpreted, and that Instagram had allowed her to clear it up. 'Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualised – which is what people do, of course,' she said.

Political Reactions Continue

The controversy has also drawn reactions from figures outside Hollywood. In an episode of his podcast, I Am Rapaport, the actor and commentator Michael Rapaport criticised people who celebrated Kirk's death online, warning that normalising such reactions could contribute to a climate where political violence becomes increasingly accepted.

'And for anybody to think that you can go online and say, 'Yeah, I'm happy about what happened,' and 'Yeah, I support what happened to Charlie Kirk,' and excuse it and laugh about it and belittle –– I'm saying this with all due respect and no malice, anybody can get touched in a way that we do not want to get touched,' Rapaport said.

The vocal Trump critic condemned the assassination, saying, 'The murder, assassination, killing of Charlie Kirk in front of the world is – that was terrible.' 'Any public person that would, in any way, shape, or form, support, laugh at, excuse, the public killing of Charlie Kirk, is sick. Really, really, really twisted,' he continued.

As the discussion continues, Seyfried's experience illustrates how a short social media comment can evolve into a months-long national controversy. Her reaction to a political figure's legacy has since become a debate about public expression, personal safety and the increasingly high stakes of speaking out in a polarised environment.