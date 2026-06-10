Erika Kirk faces renewed backlash after critics resurfaced her previous statement about Charlie Kirk's legacy online. The clip in question involved a comment she made on The Charlie Kirk Show following his murder, promising that his online presence would endure after his death.

The clip sparked outrage on X, Erika Kirk accused of breaking that vow in retrospect. 'I want to preface. We're not awkward. We're not weird. We're not cringe. We're not going to be tweeting as if it's him,' she said. 'That's tone deaf and really disturbing and anyone who does that is morbidly off.'

Critics Lambast Erika Kirk for 'Breaking' Promises

'This aged like spoiled milk,' the user who posted the excerpt stated. Most of the comments also noted how Erika was allegedly 'smirking' in the clip, argued as out of character for a grieving widow in the aftermath of her husband's violent death. 'How is she laughing and giggling...,' another user stated.

This aged like spoiled milk. 🥛🤡 pic.twitter.com/L9N2PTwdu1 — gab k (@blindlygab) June 8, 2026

Another questioned Erika's statement, citing Charlie Kirk's still-active social media accounts. 'Don't they literally still run his social media accounts under his name?' the user asserted. ''I wonder what @MrsErikaKirk would say now in response to herself in this clip.'

A handful of users challenged the backlash in the comments, calling the criticisms baseless. One user clapped back, saying 'Show me a tweet where they pretended to be Charlie,' while another outright admonished the 'Erika haters.' 'You do so much harm onto others when you are terminally online,' the user said. 'Go touch grass, learn about grace and faith. Just be better than whatever it is that you are because your current state of being is pretty low.'

Why Erika Kirk's Resurfaced Clip Is Drawing Backlash

Erika Kirk's remarks resurfaced nearly nine months after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while beginning a speech at Utah Valley University last September, an attack that left him initially hospitalised in critical condition before he died.

In the immediate aftermath, Erika appeared on The Charlie Kirk Show and addressed plans for his media presence, saying the online voice 'will go on' while promising a different tone from past posts.

Since Charlie's death, Erika has been thrust into leadership at his nonprofit organisation, Turning Point USA, taking on the role of CEO and assuming a more public profile.

Her stewardship of the organisation and her media presence have since prompted scrutiny from supporters, who expected Erika to fully adopt what Charlie had established; critics have also become wary of her public image and messaging choices.

Erika Has Been Vocal and Transparent About Her Grief

Erika has directly addressed her grief in public appearances and on podcasts, describing some moments as especially difficult since the shooting.

Read more 'Now The Kids Are Props': Erika Kirk Slammed For Using Charlie Kirk's Death For 'Optics' 'Now The Kids Are Props': Erika Kirk Slammed For Using Charlie Kirk's Death For 'Optics'

While speaking at a campus last March, she marked that event as a defiant act. 'Being on campus right now for me is a spiritual reclaiming of territory,' she stated.

'There is a lot of symbolism in today. It's Wednesday, seven weeks. And the more that I am coming to grips with the permanency of this nightmare, the more that I am starting to realise and witness that the enemy, he doesn't want you,' she explained.

Supporters saw that as a show of strength for someone entrusted with such responsibilities even as she mourned Charlie's passing.

Erika's accession to Turning Point USA's leadership and her visible media strategy have raised practical questions about how the organisation will preserve Charlie's brand and adapt its communications.

Supporters and critics alike have since monitored how the organisation's content, tone, and messaging evolve under her stewardship without mimicking her late husband's voice.