Actress Mayim Bialik ignited intense discussion across the internet after sharing that a random encounter with a man sporting an anti-Zionist T-shirt made her worry about her family's security.

Speaking on The Free Press podcast 'Second Thought,' released on 26 June, the former 'Big Bang Theory' star recalled being approached in a Los Angeles car park while she was with her two sons. Bialik said a man wearing a shirt reading 'Zionism is racism' walked towards her as she was getting into her car, triggering an immediate sense of panic.

'A big dude coming up to me as I'm getting into my car. What is happening? That's terrifying,' she said, explaining that her first instinct was to rush her children into the vehicle.

The actress added that the moment reinforced fears she has carried since the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023, particularly because one of her sons closely resembles her. 'My older one is a doppelganger,' she said. 'That was terrifying to me.'

Actress Mayim Bialik said she felt fear after seeing a person wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Zionism is racism." pic.twitter.com/cMVoYI3TYV — HatsOff (@HatsOffff) June 29, 2026

Actress Says Antisemitism Has Intensified

Bialik, who describes herself as a liberal Zionist, said she initially hesitated to speak publicly following the attacks, fearing backlash. According to the actress, online abuse escalated after she voiced support for Israel, with social media comments calling her a 'baby killer' even on posts unrelated to politics. She eventually disabled comments on her accounts after growing tired of the hostility.

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She also credited actor Sacha Baron Cohen with warning that antisemitism would surge after the attacks, saying his prediction had proved accurate.

During the interview, Bialik praised celebrities including Ben Stiller and Debra Messing for publicly supporting Jewish communities while arguing that the term 'Zionist' has increasingly been used as a slur rather than simply describing support for the existence of Israel.

She also suggested her outspoken views may have affected professional opportunities, including campaigns with a major feminist organisation and potentially even her departure from 'Jeopardy!,' although she offered no direct evidence linking either decision to her political stance.

Viral Clip Met with Backlash

Zionists don't understand shame so they mistake it for fear. https://t.co/3Fwg9MqPSc — Red Chilean 🇨🇱🇷🇺🇵🇸 (@rojoChilean) June 29, 2026

A clip from the interview has attracted around 12 million views on X and generated more than 2,100 replies, with much of the online discussion criticising Bialik's reaction.

Many users argued that seeing someone wearing a political T-shirt alone did not justify feeling threatened.

One post read: 'Zionists don't understand shame so they mistake it for fear.'

Another wrote: 'She 'felt fear'. Over a T-shirt. With the truth on it.'

She “felt fear”. Over a T-Shirt. With the truth on it. https://t.co/XQLEMgC0I5 — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 29, 2026

Others accused the actress of portraying criticism of Zionism as a personal attack, while some called for renewed boycotts over her long-standing support for Israel.

Supporters Point to Rising Antisemitism

Despite the backlash, some supporters defended Bialik, arguing that her fear should be understood in the context of a documented rise in antisemitic incidents since October 2023.

Some pointed to FBI crime statistics and other reports showing increases in antisemitic hate crimes in the United States, saying Jewish public figures have legitimate reasons to be concerned about their safety.

Bialik, 50, is best known for starring in 'Blossom' and playing neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler on 'The Big Bang Theory.' Beyond acting, she holds a doctorate in neuroscience and previously co-hosted 'Jeopardy!.'

Her latest comments have once again highlighted the deeply polarised debate surrounding Israel, Zionism and antisemitism, with supporters viewing her account as an honest reflection of personal fear and critics dismissing it as an overreaction to a political message on a T-shirt.