New photographs showing the inside of the vehicle used to transport Charlie Kirk after he was shot have become the focus of renewed scrutiny, with Candace Owens saying the material raises concerns about the timeline and handling of items inside the SUV.

During a livestream, Owens reviewed pictures of the vehicle's interior and highlighted what she described as possible tempered glass fragments, medical-related equipment and personal belongings.

She said the material required further explanation, presenting the photographs as part of her wider review of the events surrounding Kirk's death.

The claims have not been independently verified. Authorities have maintained that Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University and that Tyler Robinson was identified as the suspect. Officials have not publicly addressed the specific photographs presented by Owens or her interpretation of the items shown.

Owens Focuses On Glass Fragments And Items Inside SUV

The photographs discussed during the livestream showed different areas of the SUV, including the centre floor area and rear seating section. One of Owens' main points of focus was a collection of dark fragments and lighter-coloured pieces visible inside the vehicle, which she described as tempered glass.

'We can now say confidently that there is black tempered shatter glass all over the car where Charlie's chest region would have been,' Owens said during the broadcast. She added, 'It is not a conspiracy at all that there is tempered shattered glass with white bits all over the centre of this car.'

Owens linked the fragments to the RØDE microphone system Kirk was wearing, suggesting the material did not appear to match ordinary vehicle glass.

The source of the fragments has not been independently confirmed.

Sam Parker (@BasedSamParker), a conservative commentator who shared the discussion on X, focused on the same issue, writing that Owens had shown 'previously unseen pics of shattered black glass bits in the SUV that carried Charlie Kirk to the hospital'.

'Where did it come from, if not the mic?' Parker wrote.

Owens Raises Concerns Over Jacket And Medical Equipment

Owens also highlighted a jacket and hanger visible among items in the rear seating area. She said the jacket belonged to Kirk and questioned why it was allegedly returned to his security rather than collected as evidence.

'I can tell you that that jacket was returned to his security and made it back to Erika's apartment with blood still on it. It was not collected into evidence,' Owens said.

The handling of the jacket has not been independently verified.

Another item discussed during the livestream was a small case or bag visible in the vehicle. Owens initially asked viewers to help identify the object, describing it as something that appeared to be related to medical equipment or supplies. During the broadcast, viewers suggested it matched packaging from Santa Medical.

Owens later said, 'Yes, that is santamedical.com and that is likely what that is.' She suggested the item could relate to medical supplies mentioned in previous accounts of Kirk's treatment, but did not establish its specific purpose.

Online Reaction Adds To Debate Over Owens' Claims

The livestream generated further discussion online, with users offering their own interpretations of the objects shown.

Travis (@NihiloX), an account discussing the broadcast on X, claimed the material shown was connected to the RØDE microphone system, writing that 'the burned item from Candace's show today is what they used to adhere the RODE Microphone Receiver to Charlie's chest'.

That claim has not been independently verified.

Some viewers offered alternative explanations for the objects shown. @billiestarkey8285, who identified themselves as a wound care nurse, suggested that a brownish object visible in the livestream resembled 'a blood soaked piece of a special kind of gauze called calcium alginate'.

The comments reflect the wider online debate around the photographs but do not establish what the items were or how they were handled.

What The Photos Show And What Remains Unclear

The photographs show the interior of the SUV after Kirk was transported following the shooting, including debris, personal items and materials Owens believes require further explanation.

However, the pictures alone do not establish the source of the fragments, the purpose of every item shown, or whether they contradict investigators' account of the shooting.

Owens has called on Turning Point USA, the organisation founded by Kirk, to respond to the issues she raised.

'Your move, Turning Point USA, your move. What's your explanation?' Owens said.

The significance of the photographs will depend on additional evidence, official responses and findings presented through the legal process.