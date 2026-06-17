A terrifying security scare has shone a spotlight on a dark new corner of internet extremism after a public figure became the target of an alleged attack.

Investigators tracking the plot uncovered a disturbing phenomenon that points to a much larger systemic threat facing high-profile figures. As details of the case emerge, the findings offer a chilling glimpse into the hidden forces driving modern political hostility.

With threats against public figures currently hitting historic highs, a new report suggests that a toxic blend of anti-Christian extremism and a growing 'assassination culture' may have driven the recent plot to murder conservative leader Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

The Bomb Plot Targeting Erika Kirk

Bexar County authorities charged 26-year-old Jacob Wenske with a third-degree felony in late May for allegedly plotting to bomb a Turning Point USA event.

The case centres on an alleged plan to bomb a Turning Point USA event where Kirk was set to deliver the keynote address, with authorities accusing Wenske of intending to cause widespread public panic and severe injury.

Pray for Erika Kirk!🙏🏾



26-year-old Jacob Wenske was charged with felony terroristic threat involving public fear of serious bodily injury or public disruption for threatening Erika Kirk and other TPUSA speakers!



He even said “I know exactly where to bomb!”



Political violence… pic.twitter.com/Cr1IkASglY — John K. Amanchukwu Sr. (@REVWUTRUTH) May 28, 2026

An arrest warrant reveals that Wenske, who was working as a valet driver, sent an email to TPUSA explicitly stating that he was targeting Kirk, other speakers at the event and individuals he labelled as 'Christian nationalists'.

According to the same document, he also shared numerous threats across social media platforms.

Wenske's arrest coincides with a historic surge in hostility directed at political figures and lawmakers.

To put the scale of the problem into perspective, the US Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section tracked a 54 per cent spike in threats against members of Congress from 2024 to 2025 alone, part of a broader trend that has seen overall threats nearly double since 2020.

Analysing the Rise in Political Threats

To assess the level of danger, the Network Contagion Research Institute, a research lab that tracks the spread of radical ideologies across digital networks and social media, analysed the threats against Kirk.

The analysis aimed to determine how a 'permission structure' helps cultivate and trigger such hostility in the first place.

'What we're seeing is a massive influx of foreign malign influence that is truly shaping the Western world right now, particularly through social media,' Travis Hawley, cyber threat and open-source intelligence analyst at the Network Contagion Research Institute, told Fox News Digital.

He pointed out that what he described as our 'digital diet' is 'really shaping how people see ourselves, our values, our country, and even our history'.

'And there are many countries, organizations, and wealthy individuals, whether it's [Neville Roy] Singham in China, who are really pushing or putting their thumb on the scale, trying to push us and accelerate us into violence, dystopian even, and a civil unrest type of environment,' Hawley added.

Read more 'I Might Get Wiped Out': Charlie Kirk Had Gut Feeling He'd Be Killed After Founding TPUSA in 'Depressing Convo' With Candace Owens 'I Might Get Wiped Out': Charlie Kirk Had Gut Feeling He'd Be Killed After Founding TPUSA in 'Depressing Convo' With Candace Owens

'This is really concerning and really showing how democracy actually has a weakness if it is not protected.'

The recent threat against Kirk follows the assassination of her husband nine months earlier, when he was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

A confession to the murder was made on Discord by Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

The use of the chatroom platform highlights ongoing concerns among members of Congress, who have previously criticised the service for allegedly radicalising users.

The Psychology of Permission Structures

A new study obtained by Fox News Digital explores how a 'permission structure' can convince individuals that murder is morally justified.

This psychological framing essentially provides people with a personal green light to carry out acts they would typically find unacceptable, including assassination, murder or targeted political violence.

A 2025 study by the Network Contagion Research Institute revealed that 38 per cent of surveyed US adults — representing 1,264 individuals — viewed the assassination of President Donald Trump as 'somewhat justified'.

Among respondents who identified as left-of-centre, that figure climbed to approximately 55%.

Assassination culture is spreading on the left. Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump.



In California, activists are naming ballot measures after Luigi Mangione.



The… pic.twitter.com/xiGAAvoPHy — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 7, 2025

Pointing to the data in a post on X, Charlie Kirk argued that an escalating wave of political violence was the direct result of 'left-wing protest culture'.

Tragically, he was assassinated exactly 153 days after making that statement.

Weaponising Anti-Western Ideology From Within

According to Hawley, foreign bad actors are actively exploiting domestic protest and agitator networks to fuel radicalised thinking across the country.

He explained to Fox News Digital that these far-left factions are essentially weaponising an anti-Western ideology, which plays directly into the hands of America's primary adversaries and echoes their own propaganda.

'The motivation of our adversaries to push Marxist ideology, Islamist ideology, Marxist ideology, socialists, you name it, anything that is anti-Western, anti-democratic, anti capitalist is to defeat us from within,' Hawley explained.

Furthermore, he pointed out that hostile forces can seamlessly weaponise social media to rapidly rally pro-communist, anti-Western agitators on the ground.