In the latest twist in the sprawling conspiracy theories surrounding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, social media users have begun circulating explosive and entirely unverified claims that his widow, Erika Kirk, was secretly a Mossad operative involved in orchestrating his death.

The allegations, which appear to stem from a fringe online broadcast citing purported Iranian intelligence leaks, have spread rapidly across X despite a complete absence of independently verified evidence. Experts on disinformation have long warned that major political events often become fertile ground for elaborate conspiracy narratives, particularly when they involve high-profile public figures.

Erika Kirk Named in Alleged 'Mossad' Leak

The latest wave of allegations appears to have originated from an online podcast published on Monday, which claimed that Iranian hackers had obtained classified Mossad files supposedly linking Erika Kirk to an elaborate assassination plot against her husband.

During the podcast, the host declared: 'Erica Kirk is finished. After months of whispers, the proof just dropped, and it's nuclear.'

The broadcast went on to allege, without providing verifiable evidence, that Charlie Kirk's widow had been 'a trained Mossad operative the entire time' and that she had allegedly helped orchestrate her husband's death using what the host described as 'the Mossad's favourite technique, an exploding personal device.'

The programme further claimed that an alleged explosive device had been hidden inside a Rode Wireless Pro microphone used by Kirk.

The host asserted: 'Charlie Kirk was never shot with a bullet. He was accidentally decapitated by a piece of shrapnel from a miniature explosive planted inside his microphone. The device was supposed to blow out his chest cavity, but the explosive malfunctioned.'

#ULTIMAHORA Irán libera los archivos de Erika Kirk 'Mossad' que prueban que ella asesinó a Charlie con un 'micrófono explosivo'



Erika Kirk está acabada. Hackers acaban de destruir la narrativa de la bazofia NEONAZI y han expuesto a la viuda de Charlie como una operadora… pic.twitter.com/GNEnhIn9tD — Valy 🎩🎭 (@liderfiscal) June 27, 2026

Social Media Users Amplified the Allegations

Following the broadcast, numerous users on X began sharing increasingly sensational claims about Erika Kirk.

One post claimed: 'Iran releases Erika Kirk "Mossad" files that prove she killed Charlie with an "explosive microphone."'

The same user alleged, without evidence, that 'Charlie's grieving widow was a trained Mossad operative' and claimed she had been tasked with orchestrating his death.

Another user wrote: 'The strategy of turning Kirk, a hero of the USA, failed. Information comes to light about the plot to end Kirk's life, and his wife is an accomplice in his murder.'

A separate post questioned: 'Erika Kirk's enjoyment lasted just this far.'

Several posts also directed accusations at Israel's intelligence services, with one user writing: 'Mossad is the most dangerous terrorist group of humanity.'

The allegations have also incorporated several pre-existing conspiracy theories involving Israeli intelligence operations, Jeffrey Epstein, former FBI officials and the Trump administration, creating a complex narrative that researchers say is characteristic of viral online misinformation campaigns.

The Podcast's Extraordinary Claims

Among the many unverified claims made during the programme were assertions that federal authorities manipulated witness statements, fabricated evidence, destroyed crime scenes, concealed forensic findings and covered up the alleged involvement of foreign intelligence agencies.

At one point, the host claimed: 'The documentation is explicit. Charlie Kirk's wife is a Mossad agent. Not a low-level asset. A highly trained operative placed for one specific mission.'

The programme also alleged that Charlie Kirk had been targeted because of his political positions regarding Israel and Iran.

Additional claims included allegations that Israeli defence contractors operating in the United States had connections to the purported operation, and that senior American officials had participated in an extensive cover-up.

Several factual assertions made during the broadcast also conflict with publicly available information and established reporting regarding intelligence operations, criminal investigations and forensic procedures.

No Evidence Has Emerged

As of Monday, there is no publicly available evidence linking Erika Kirk to Mossad, alleged Iranian intelligence leaks or any purported assassination plot.

No recognised media organisation, intelligence agency, law enforcement body or government authority has verified the existence of the purported Iranian files referenced in the broadcast.

Likewise, there is no publicly available evidence supporting claims that Charlie Kirk died as a result of an explosive device hidden inside audio equipment. The allegations remain entirely unsubstantiated and appear to originate from online speculation rather than verified reporting.