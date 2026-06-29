Candace Owens has renewed and escalated her claims about Erika Kirk, alleging on 25 June, during an episode of her 'Candace' podcast, that the late Charlie Kirk's marriage was 'never real' and linked Erika Kirk to a wider Jeffrey Epstein network, without presenting verifiable evidence.

Owens has repeatedly focused on Erika in the months following Charlie Kirk's death, questioning elements of his private life and suggesting, at points, that he had been 'targeted' by individuals around him. These claims have circulated largely through Owens' own platforms, rather than through independently corroborated reporting. In response to the persistent stream of allegations, Erika Kirk has reportedly issued formal cease-and-desist letters to Owens.

Candace Owens Revives Erika Kirk And Jeffrey Epstein Alleged Network Claims

Owens' latest remarks go further than her earlier commentary. She told listeners she is now 'firm' in her belief that Charlie and Erika Kirk's relationship was allegedly not 'genuine', adding a new layer by alleging Erika had past links to Jeffrey Epstein through Jean-Luc Brunel, the late founder of Next Model Management.

No documentary evidence was presented during the podcast to substantiate that claim, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the alleged connection, so it should be treated with caution.

Owens also framed Charlie Kirk as someone who had been 'infiltrated,' suggesting people in his orbit were 'following a script.' It is a serious assertion, though again one offered without supporting material. This time, Owens sounded less speculative and more resolved, which raises the stakes.

Owens has returned to the subject repeatedly, including in her documentary titled Bride of Charlie, where she examined what she described as irregularities in Erika Kirk's background and public role. Online critics have accused her of promoting conspiracy theories, while supporters argue she is asking questions others are unwilling to ask.

On X, reactions remain split. Some users have echoed Owens' scepticism, while others have pushed back, calling the claims 'baseless' and 'reckless.' The debate has not settled. If anything, it has hardened into camps.

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Erika Kirk Responds As Charlie Kirk Marriage Claim Sparks Legal Pushback

Erika Kirk has not stayed silent. In response to the growing stream of allegations, she has issued cease-and-desist letters to Owens and others, including Project Constitution's Collin Scott Campbell and podcaster Zach De Gregorio.

Owens addressed the legal warning directly on her podcast, dismissing it and urging Erika not to proceed further. The language used was combative, at one point mocking the act of sending legal correspondence. None of the recipients has indicated they will comply with the letters, leaving open the possibility of further legal escalation.

The dispute is unfolding alongside Erika Kirk's transition into a more visible leadership role following her husband's death. Owens has criticised that move as well, arguing Erika should prioritise family life over stepping into Charlie Kirk's public position. That criticism has drawn its own backlash, particularly from those who see it as an inappropriate line of attack.

Meanwhile, a separate episode adds another dimension to the story. Erika Kirk was caught in a shooting scare at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, with footage circulating online showing her being escorted out in visible distress. The incident triggered a personal response from Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who later confirmed he had called her.

'I expressed how sorry I am,' Fetterman told Fox News, explaining that the situation may have been particularly traumatic given the assassination of Charlie Kirk at a Turning Point USA event in Utah last September. 'How triggering that must have been for her.'

Even some critics of Erika Kirk acknowledged the severity of the situation. But it did not slow the broader dispute. Within days, the focus had swung back to Owens' claims and the intensifying online argument around them.

There is, at present, a clear imbalance between the allegations and the evidence. Owens' assertions about a Jeffrey Epstein network connection and the nature of the Kirks' marriage remain unproven. Erika Kirk's legal response signals she is prepared to challenge those claims formally, though it is not yet clear whether the dispute will reach a courtroom.

What is certain is that the story has moved beyond fringe commentary. It now sits at the intersection of political media, online influence, and unresolved questions about a high-profile figure's private life. And for all the noise, the central issue still hangs there, unanswered, slightly unsettling, and very public.