Candace Owens has intensified her public criticism of Erika Kirk, the widow of slain political commentator Charlie Kirk, accusing her in recent days of profiting from his death, as the feud continues to unfold online and on her podcast nearly a year after his September 2025 assassination in Utah.

The dispute traces back to the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's killing, which prompted an outpouring of tributes from conservative circles but also, increasingly, a swirl of speculation and infighting.

Owens, who had long operated in the same political media orbit as Kirk, began raising questions about Erika Kirk's conduct in the months following his death, gradually escalating her claims into a sustained and highly personal campaign.

Candace Owens Escalates 'The World Didn't Know Your Name' Attack

Owens' latest remarks, delivered on her podcast, centre on what she describes as Erika Kirk's attempt to 'build a brand' after her husband's death.

'You know what Erika, I had a name and a brand before Charlie Kirk was assassinated,' Owens said, drawing a direct comparison between their public profiles. 'The world didn't know your name until he died.'

She went further, alleging that Erika Kirk capitalised financially on the tragedy. According to Owens, trademark filings linked to Charlie Kirk's name and the sale of branded merchandise, including tote bags and T-shirts, point to what she characterised as a calculated effort to monetise his legacy.

'All Erika cares about is money, brand and merchandise,' she claimed.

Those allegations remain unverified. The full scope of Erika Kirk's business activities and the financial claims raised by Owens cannot be independently confirmed and should therefore be treated with caution.

Owens also framed the dispute in terms of influence and reach, noting that her own podcast ranked among the top 10 globally before Charlie Kirk's death, suggesting she had little to gain from targeting his widow. It is a pointed argument, though one that sidesteps the more uncomfortable question of why this particular feud has become so consuming.

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Erika Kirk Responds as Scrutiny Intensifies

Erika Kirk has largely avoided direct engagement with Owens' claims, but she broke her silence in a video addressing the broader wave of criticism.

'Every morning I wake up to another headline lying about me,' she said, describing a barrage of online attacks that include accusations about her suitability to lead Turning Point USA and even claims that she was involved in her husband's death.

'I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming that I murdered my husband,' she added. 'And the list goes on, and on and on.' 'There is a serious epidemic of dehumanization that is plaguing this country,' she said, framing the backlash as part of a broader pattern of online hostility.

Still, Owens has shown little sign of backing down. Earlier this year, she launched an investigative podcast series titled Bride of Charlie, in which she scrutinised Erika Kirk's background and repeatedly suggested that 'something is not right' with her.

By June, Owens was openly questioning the authenticity of the Kirks' relationship, stating, 'I do not believe... that his relationship with Erika Kirk was ever real.'

She also criticised inconsistencies in Erika Kirk's public accounts of her past, alleging that she 'lies about her background' and at times appears unable to keep details straight. These claims, again, remain allegations and have not been substantiated with independently verified evidence.

Online Reaction Fuels Ongoing Feud

The dispute has not played out in a vacuum. Social media has amplified both criticism and support, with some users echoing Owens' scepticism about Erika Kirk's post-tragedy public role, while others have condemned the tone and persistence of the attacks.

A recurring criticism among detractors is that Erika Kirk, now a mother of two navigating both grief and leadership responsibilities, should prioritise her family over public appearances and organisational duties.

Supporters counter that such expectations impose a narrow and arguably unfair model of how widows should behave, particularly in high-profile circumstances.

That tension has helped keep the story alive online. Clips from Owens' podcast circulate widely on platforms such as X and YouTube, often stripped of context and reframed as viral soundbites.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk's own statements, though less frequent, tend to draw significant attention when they do surface.

What remains unclear is where this ends, or whether it ends at all. There has been no official response from Turning Point USA addressing Owens' claims, and no indication of legal action from either side.

The core facts of Charlie Kirk's assassination are not in dispute, but much of what has followed exists in a murky space of accusation, interpretation and personal grievance.

And so the argument rolls on, part media spectacle, part unresolved conflict, with two figures locked in a narrative that shows no real sign of cooling.