Questions surrounding the late Charlie Kirk's relationship with Ben Shapiro have resurfaced after conservative commentator Candace Owens published purported leaked messages that she claims reveal what Kirk privately thought of his fellow political commentator.

The posts, combined with Owens' renewed criticism of Shapiro's actions following Kirk's death, have fuelled fresh online speculation over whether tensions between the two figures ran far deeper than they appeared publicly.

However, the alleged messages have not been independently verified, and none of Owens' claims have been substantiated by publicly available evidence.

Candace Owens Publishes Purported Charlie Kirk Messages

The latest controversy began after Owens shared screenshots of purported private messages on X, claiming they reflected Charlie Kirk's true opinion of Ben Shapiro.

According to Owens, Kirk 'always hated Ben Shapiro' and believed he was an 'Israel-First Jew supremacist'. She also accused Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet of pretending to share those views until Kirk's death.

Among the purported messages circulating online is one containing the phrase, 'We will smash Ben', which has since become one of the most widely discussed claims linked to the alleged leak.

Owens also posted another message criticising Shapiro's appearance at Kirk's memorial, writing that he supposedly believed he could 'replace' Kirk on stage but instead left attendees confused. She further claimed that people close to Kirk believed others had attempted to change his words, views and legacy after his death.

The authenticity of the screenshots has not been independently confirmed, and there is no verified evidence proving the messages were written by Kirk.

This your daily reminder that Charlie Kirk always hated Ben Shapiro— he thought he was an Israel-First Jew supremacist. And for years, Andrew Kolvet pretended to hate Ben too until the moment Charlie died.

Andrew Kolvet encompasses the spirit of Judas. pic.twitter.com/unL4T3a6IP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 9, 2026

Security Update Claim Adds New Layer To Dispute

Alongside the purported texts, Owens also reignited debate over comments Ben Shapiro reportedly made about Charlie Kirk's final moments following the September 2025 shooting.

Owens pointed to remarks in which Shapiro allegedly said his security team received updates from Kirk's security personnel while Kirk was being transported to hospital.

She questioned why communication was taking place between the security teams during those critical moments, asking why the focus was not entirely on saving Kirk's life and locating the gunman.

In a separate post, Owens wrote that Shapiro 'hated Charlie' and questioned who within Kirk's security team had allegedly shared updates during the emergency.

She also referred to ongoing legal disputes involving Brian Harpole, a member of Kirk's security team who has sued her for defamation, noting that he is represented by a lawyer who has also represented Shapiro in previous legal matters involving her.

No official investigation has suggested that the reported security updates affected the emergency response, and Owens has not presented evidence supporting her allegations.

Old Divisions Return To Public Attention

Owens' latest posts have also revived several long-running disagreements within conservative media.

She accused Shapiro of attempting to benefit from Kirk's legacy following his death and criticised his appearance at AmFest after the shooting.

Owens further alleged that some individuals had tried to reshape Kirk's public image, arguing that those closest to him understood his beliefs better than those now speaking on his behalf.

In another post, Owens launched a broader attack on Shapiro, accusing him of focusing on 'destruction not creation' and claiming Charlie Kirk had recognised that behaviour long before his death.