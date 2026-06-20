A false social media post claiming Candace Owens had died triggered widespread alarm online, prompting an outpouring of concern among social media users. Owens addressed the rumours directly on X (formerly Twitter), confirming she was alive.

However, the American commentator and writer also used the moment to make another controversial remark about Israel. Owens has repeatedly linked Israel to the death of Charlie Kirk.

'Entirely Appropriate for You to Have Blamed Israel'

The since-deleted X post claiming Owens had died spread rapidly on social media through screenshots, leaving many users questioning whether the conservative commentator had actually died or whether the message had been posted maliciously. The hoax gained further traction as speculation mounted over who was behind the post and why it appeared online, even briefly.

Owens said she received numerous messages and decided to address the issue publicly.

'Thank you all for the messages of concern but I am not dead,' Owens wrote on X. 'If I were, it would be entirely appropriate for you to have blamed Israel. Somewhat relatedly, Charlie Kirk was not concerned he was going to be killed by a transgendered furry after a full day of arguing with Zionists about him abandoning the pro-Israel cause. Hope this helps.'

Many were relieved that Owens was alive. One commented on her post, 'Glad you're breathing, Candace.'

Several users expressed support for Owens' remarks about Israel. 'Anything happens to Candace or Tucker, we blame Israel,' another wrote.

Owens' response immediately reignited debate surrounding both the death hoax and her ongoing claims that Israel was linked to Kirk's assassination.

Thank you all for the messages of concern but I am not dead.



If I were, it would be entirely appropriate for you to have blamed Israel. 🤷‍♀️



Somewhat relatedly, Charlie Kirk was not concerned he was going to be killed by a transgendered furry after a full day of arguing with… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 20, 2026

Why Candace Owens Has Linked Israel To Charlie Kirk's Death

Owens' response to the death hoax drew particular attention because it repeated her controversial claim that Israel may have played a role in Kirk's death.

Read more 'My Account Is Hacked': 'Insane' Candace Owens Death Tweet Goes Viral as X User Claims Breach 'My Account Is Hacked': 'Insane' Candace Owens Death Tweet Goes Viral as X User Claims Breach

According to Axios, Owens has heavily implied that Israeli actors were connected to Kirk's assassination, promoting a theory that Israeli officials have denied and that critics say veers into antisemitic rhetoric.

She has additionally alleged, without presenting evidence, that billionaire investor Bill Ackman made threats after Kirk began questioning Israel's conduct in Gaza. She also claimed Kirk had been offered significant sums of money that he declined and was beginning to reconsider some of his long-held pro-Israel positions.

Owens has continued amplifying these allegations despite repeated denials from those she has implicated. This is evident in her reaction to the death hoax implicating Israel by blaming the country in case something happens to her.

X User Behind The Viral Tweet Claimed Her Account Was Hacked

Meanwhile, X user @thelillygaddis, whose account posted the false death announcement, later claimed the message was not written by her and alleged her account had been hacked.

'My account is hacked. Working to fix it,' she wrote on X.

My account is hacked. Working to fix it. — Lilly (@thelillygaddis) June 20, 2026

The only two people who have ever had access to my X account is the guy who made my youtube thumbnails and @JDaley

This Daley character apparently is a social media wizz and DMd me about advertising stuff and social media help. He also said he knew people at Youtube who said he… — Lilly (@thelillygaddis) June 20, 2026

She said only two people had previously been granted access to her account and pointed to a former contributor as a possible source of the breach, though no independent evidence has publicly confirmed that claim. The accused individual denied involvement, while social media users remained divided over whether the post was the result of unauthorised access or an accidental publication.

The lack of clear evidence has left the original source of the death hoax unresolved.

Meanwhile, Owens' latest remarks suggest the controversy is far from over. While the death hoax itself appears to have been false, Owens' response ensured the conversation quickly shifted to the explosive claims she continues to make about Kirk's death.