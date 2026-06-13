Erika Kirk fought back tears as she declared she had 'survived the worst day of my life' and could no longer be broken by online attacks or death threats.

In a raw moment during a 'Bible in 365 Q&A' livestream on Friday, the Turning Point USA CEO and widow of Charlie Kirk pushed back against social media claims that a video of her late husband had been generated using artificial intelligence, while revealing the constant threats her family continues to face.

Erika Kirk Rejects AI Claims and Threats

During the livestream, Erika Kirk pushed back against persistent claims circulating on X and other platforms that audio and video clips of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, used in her podcast introduction were generated using artificial intelligence. She dismissed the allegations as 'sick', describing them as part of a wider pattern of online harassment that has intensified in the months following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Erika Kirk also revealed the severity of threats directed at her family, saying she had received rape threats, kidnapping threats and other violent messages targeting both her and her children.

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'I have survived the worst day of my life,' she said during the session. 'There's nothing you can do that will hurt me... There's nothing you can do that will break me.'

The latest remarks marked one of her most direct responses yet to the growing online scrutiny surrounding her leadership of Turning Point USA and her efforts to continue the political organisation's work after her husband's death.

Faith and Legacy at the Centre of Her Response

The Turning Point USA CEO said her priority remained fulfilling what she described as Charlie Kirk's wishes while preserving the mission they built together. 'That is my life plan right now,' she said. 'Nothing will stand in my way as I work to honour Charlie's wishes and follow God's direction.'

She added that she has largely avoided public speaking engagements aimed at defending herself against critics, choosing instead to focus on raising her children and maintaining continuity at TPUSA.

Pastor James Kaddis, who co-hosted Friday's Bible in 365 session, framed the discussion around spiritual attacks and the burden of public leadership. He suggested that opposition often intensifies when faith and influence intersect.

Erika Kirk said her children continue to find comfort in seeing their father's legacy live on through her work.

Online Reaction Reflects Deep Polarisation

Clips from the livestream quickly spread across X, where reaction split sharply between supporters and critics.

Project Constitution, a conservative account that has frequently criticised Kirk, accused her of emotional manipulation, claiming she was performing "fake tears" during the livestream.

Far-right commentator Stew Peters took a similarly hostile stance, posting bluntly: 'The walls are closing in. Erika Kirk is unravelling.'

‼️Even Pastor James Kaddish Is Over Erika Kirk’s Fake Tears



In the new Proclaim 365 Q&A video released tonight, Erika Kirk once again pulled out the fake crying act after reading a viewer’s comment. She started doing her usual emotional performance… while Pastor James Kaddish… pic.twitter.com/0jgUABUCuF — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) June 13, 2026

Supporters pushed back just as forcefully.

Grace Asher, a Christian commentator on X, defended Erika Kirk while condemning those attacking her, writing that critics were making 'Erika's life even harder than it already is' while she continued carrying Charlie Kirk's legacy.

Another supporter, BellaliberTea, argued the attacks were only strengthening Kirk, saying public hostility was being used to prepare her 'for the weight of her husband's legacy and God's plan' for Turning Point USA.