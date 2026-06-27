Candace Owens used the latest episode of her Candace podcast on Thursday 25 June to claim that the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk's marriage to his widow, Erika Kirk, 'was never real', and to repeat her allegation that Erika had past links to Jeffrey Epstein's circle. The commentator, who has been publicly feuding with Erika since Charlie was shot dead at a Turning Point USA event in Utah in September 2025, framed the supposed sham marriage as part of what she calls a broader targeting of her former friend.

Charlie, the high-profile co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed aged 31 after being shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. His death, which authorities have described as an assassination, left a vacuum on the American right and spawned a predictable storm of speculation online.

Erika who had been a visible presence alongside her husband at political functions and on social media, quickly returned to public life after the killing, a decision that has drawn relentless scrutiny from sections of the conservative movement that once treated the couple as a model partnership.

Owens has placed herself at the centre of that backlash. On her latest show, she told listeners she no longer believes the Charlie's marriage was authentic at all. 'I do not believe, and I want to be clear here, that his relationship with Erika Kirk was ever real. I am firm on that now,' she said, before steering her audience back to a theory she first floated in March: that Erika had some kind of connection to Epstein via French modelling agent Jean‑Luc Brunel, the late founder of Next Model Management.

Read more Candace Owens Implies Donald Trump Killed Charlie Kirk Over Hidden Epstein Files, Laura Loomer Claims Candace Owens Implies Donald Trump Killed Charlie Kirk Over Hidden Epstein Files, Laura Loomer Claims

Owens did not present documentary evidence on air. Instead, she said 'more people' had approached her with information about Erika's alleged work at Next Model Management in New York, which she described as 'in Epstein's orbit.' In March she had already told listeners she had 'a growing hunch that Erika and Jeffrey Epstein may have crossed paths,' and posted on X that she now considered it 'utterly immoral to defend Erika Kirk.' At the time, she teased a podcast episode by saying: 'These are questions that demand answers.'

None of these claims has been independently substantiated. There has been no public confirmation that Erika worked for Next Model Management, nor that she had direct or indirect contact with Epstein or Brunel. No law‑enforcement agency has echoed Owens' language about an 'orbit,' and there is no official indication that Epstein's network has any link to Charlie's killing. In the absence of corroboration, all of these allegations remain just that, and should be treated with caution.

Candace Owens Extends 'Targeting' Theory Around Charlie Kirk

Owens now stretches her theory of Charlie being 'targeted.' She argued that his marriage, friendships and professional dealings had been infiltrated and orchestrated by malign forces, casting Charlie as an unwitting protagonist in his own version of The Truman Show.

'This is what I believe Charlie Kirk's life became. A bunch of people who infiltrated, surrounded him. He had no idea that he was living the Truman Show,' she told listeners. 'They controlled everything. They cast people into his life, people that he thought were there to grow his organisation for good means because they believed in free markets and capitalism, whereupon they were working together to just produce and follow a script that runs back to Tel Aviv.'

It is a sweeping theory, not a piece of police work. Owens did not cite specific intelligence, documents or on‑the‑record witnesses, and she framed her comments explicitly as belief and interpretation rather than as proven fact. Her language about Tel Aviv and 'scripts' invites obvious questions about motive, but again there is no public evidence that Israeli state or non‑state actors played any role in Charlie's murder.

Utah authorities have not released a narrative that matches Owens' description. There is no reference in the available account to an Israeli connection, to a manufactured marriage, or to an organised 'cast' of infiltrators in Charlie's inner circle. Without formal investigative findings to back them up, Owens' claims sit firmly in the realm of conjecture, whatever their emotional resonance for her audience.

Candace Owens, Erika Kirk And A Feud In The Spotlight

Owens' insistence on repeatedly invoking Erika's name has turned their dispute into a spectacle of its own. Each new podcast instalment ensures that Charlie's widow remains under suspicion for a growing slice of the conservative grassroots, not on the basis of an indictment or a leaked memo, but on the authority of Owens' conviction and hints of unnamed sources.

Erika has not, in the material available, offered a detailed public rebuttal to these specific Epstein‑related allegations. From what can be seen, she has instead continued her public appearances and social‑media activity, which some critics read as performative and others as the coping mechanism of a widow in an intensely politicised world. In that silence, Owens' narrative has more room to grow.

Whether one finds Owens persuasive may come down to how much weight one gives to 'hunches' and private tip‑offs when official investigations remain opaque. There is, at least for now, a stark gap between what is being alleged on her show and what has been established by any publicly verifiable record. Until that gap narrows, the most honest thing to say is that nothing is confirmed yet and, as with any high‑profile case swirling with rumour, all of it should be taken with a grain of salt.