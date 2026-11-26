Amazon shoppers in Subclass B have until 1 December 2026 to file a claim under a proposed $309.5 million settlement over refunds for products received in the US.

The settlement covers eligible shoppers whose refunds were missing, late or incorrect, or who were wrongly charged again after receiving a refund. Shoppers in Subclass A are due automatic payments if the settlement receives final court approval.

The agreement stems from a lawsuit over Amazon's return policies and practices. Plaintiffs allege Amazon violated Washington consumer protection and other laws by mishandling refunds for returned items. Amazon denies wrongdoing and has agreed to settle the claims. The court has made no finding of liability.

Which Purchases Qualify Under the Amazon Settlement

According to the settlement administrator's FAQ, shoppers must have initiated a return or requested a refund for a physical product sold through Amazon.com between 5 September 2017 and 12 February 2026. Amazon's records must show the product was received in the US.

Shoppers must also have experienced one or more refund problems covered by the agreement. This includes receiving no refund when one was due, receiving the wrong amount or receiving the money late. The settlement also covers shoppers who received a refund and were subsequently charged again in error for the same product.

The purchase dates are only one part of the eligibility test. A shopper who bought an item during that period must also meet the US receipt requirement and have experienced one of the specified refund or charging problems.

How To File an Amazon Settlement Claim

Amazon has already identified Subclass A members through its records. Under the settlement terms, these shoppers will receive payments automatically if the agreement becomes final. They do not need to submit a claim form.

Subclass B covers shoppers who believe they qualify and were not identified for an automatic payment. They must submit a valid claim form by 1 December 2026. The settlement website provides an online claim form. Shoppers who submit their forms by post must ensure they are postmarked no later than 1 December, according to the New York Post's description of the terms.

Shoppers who are unsure whether they qualify or which group applies to them may contact the settlement administrator on 1-888-553-4246.

What Determines an Amazon Settlement Payment

The New York Post puts the settlement fund at $309.5 million before deductions. Court-approved expenses, lawyers' fees and other costs will come out of the fund before the remaining money is divided between the two groups.

Under the terms described by the New York Post, Subclass A is allocated 92.7% of the net fund, and Subclass B is allocated 7.3%. Those percentages apply to the money available to each group after deductions. Individual payments depend on the value of each eligible unpaid transaction, so shoppers should not expect a fixed payment amount.

The court is scheduled to hold a final approval hearing on 16 March 2027 to determine whether the proposed agreement is fair and should be approved. The settlement administrator states that payments depend on court approval becoming final. The scheduled hearing date therefore gives shoppers a date for the court's review, while the timing of any payments remains unresolved.