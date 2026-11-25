A former Audi sales employee has been banned from every Marks & Spencer (M&S) store in the UK for five years after attempting to obtain cash refunds for clothing she had not paid for. Danielle Marshall, 32, was convicted of two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft following incidents in London and Greater Manchester.

Marshall was handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Tameside Magistrates' Court on 17 November 2026, banning her from entering any M&S's 1,059 stores across the UK.

According to The Sun, she also received a 12-month community order, 140 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay more than £400 ($526) in compensation, £85 ($112) in court costs and a £114 ($150) victim surcharge.

Former Audi Employee Targeted M&S With Fake Refund Requests

The incidents involved Marshall visiting M&S branches, taking clothing she had not paid for and approaching checkout staff to request cash refunds. A separate incident involved the theft of a jacket.

According to The Sun, the first reported incident occurred on 25 June 2026 at an M&S store in Battersea, south London. The court heard that Marshall picked up a jacket she had not paid for before taking it to the checkout and attempting to obtain a cash refund.

A second incident occurred on 12 August at the retailer's Trafford Centre branch in Greater Manchester.

The court heard that Marshall took an unpaid item of clothing into a changing room and damaged it before taking it to the tills and requesting a cash refund.

On 25 September, Marshall returned to an M&S store in Battersea, where she stole a jacket valued at £399, according to reports of the court proceedings.

The Telegraph and the Daily Mail also reported on the case, including the five-year exclusion order imposed following Marshall's conviction.

Five-Year Order Bans Her From Every M&S Store

Marshall's Criminal Behaviour Order prohibits her from entering any M&S store across the UK for five years.

According to The Sun, the restrictions also cover the Trafford Centre and its grounds, including the bus station and car parks.

The court also ordered her to use her real name and address when creating online accounts for retail purchases.

Her other penalties include a 12-month community order and 140 hours of unpaid work. She must also pay just over £400 in compensation, £85 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

A Criminal Behaviour Order is a civil order imposed by a criminal court following a conviction to prevent further anti-social behaviour. Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the court must be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the offender has engaged in behaviour causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and that an order will help prevent further such behaviour.

Breaching a CBO without reasonable excuse is a criminal offence and can result in prosecution, a fine or imprisonment.

Police Credit Security Cooperation for Identifying Offences

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said cooperation between officers, Trafford Centre security personnel and M&S's Security Operations Centre helped identify Marshall's pattern of offending.

Inspector Paul Ellis of the Trafford Centre Policing Team said: 'Working together and supported by the Trafford Centre security teams, and the M&S Security Operations Centre, officers from the Trafford Centre Policing team were able to identify a pattern of offending and bring Marshall to justice.'

Ellis added: 'I hope that her sentence today, and the strict conditions placed on Danielle by the court order, will strengthen confidence across the retail industry that GMP is working robustly with partners to tackle these crimes.'