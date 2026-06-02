KSI has revealed the real reason behind his decision to leave the Sidemen after more than a decade, with the YouTube star admitting that the demands of his growing career had left little time for the people closest to him. The announcement surprised fans of the popular content group and prompted an emotional response from fellow members, who said they were saddened by his departure but supported his choice.

The internet personality, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, confirmed that 31 May marked his final appearance in a Sidemen video. In a heartfelt message to supporters, KSI explained that the decision had taken months of consideration and was driven by a desire to regain balance in his personal life.

KSI on Why He Decided to Leave the Sidemen

In his announcement, KSI stressed that there was no disagreement or fallout within the group. Instead, he said the choice was entirely his own after reflecting on the direction of his life and career.

The 32-year-old described the Sidemen as his 'second family' and acknowledged the major role the group had played in his success. Since helping launch the collective in 2013, KSI has been one of its most recognisable members, contributing to its rise from gaming videos to one of the biggest entertainment brands on YouTube.

His departure marks the end of an era for both the creator and the millions of fans who have followed the group's journey over the past 13 years.

Emotional Confession About Family and Burnout

A key factor behind KSI's decision was the impact his schedule had on his personal relationships.

The YouTuber revealed that his calendar had become increasingly packed due to commitments across multiple industries. Alongside creating online content, KSI has been involved in music projects, television appearances, business ventures and his role with Baller League.

KSI JUST REVEALED THE REAL REASON HE LEFT THE SIDEMEN👀🫪‼️



'There is a lot going on my channel, BGT, Baller League and music. My calendar is disgusting you would be like FUCK THAT... also my mum is 60 but over the last 10 years I could count on my hands how many times I've met... pic.twitter.com/bCP97FUkDA — elysomic (@elysomic) June 1, 2026

He also shared concerns about the limited time he has been able to spend with family members. Reflecting on his parents, KSI noted that despite their advancing age, he had seen them surprisingly little over the past decade because of work commitments.

'There is a lot going on my channel, BGT, Baller League and music. My calendar is disgusting you would be like F**K THAT... also my mum is 60 but over the last 10 years I could count on my hands how many times I've met my parents,' said KSI. 'All this money, all this work for what.. a missus that hardly ever gets to see me, my family that hardly gets to see me. So yeah I'm making changes in my life.'

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Growing Career Commitments

KSI explained that years of operating at a relentless pace ultimately led him to reassess his priorities.

His responsibilities have expanded significantly beyond YouTube in recent years. In addition to maintaining his personal channel, he has pursued a successful music career, appeared on Britain's Got Talent and taken part in several major business ventures.

According to KSI, the sheer volume of commitments made it increasingly difficult to dedicate sufficient time to every project. He concluded that stepping away from the Sidemen was necessary if he wanted to focus on his health, wellbeing and family life.

The creator also suggested that the group deserved members who could give their full attention to future projects and content.

Sidemen Respond to KSI Departure Announcement

Following the announcement, the Sidemen issued a public response expressing sadness over KSI's exit while offering their support.

The group thanked him for his contributions and wished him success in the next chapter of his career. Members also reassured fans that Sidemen content would continue despite the significant change.

While acknowledging that KSI's departure would be an adjustment, the group said they remained committed to producing videos, live events and future projects for their audience.

KSI's Legacy Within the Sidemen

KSI leaves behind a substantial legacy as one of the founding members of the Sidemen. Since 2013, the group has evolved from a gaming-focused channel into a global entertainment brand with ventures spanning merchandise, food products, live events and charity football matches.

The collective has attracted millions of subscribers worldwide and collaborated with some of the biggest names in online entertainment. KSI's departure represents one of the most significant moments in the group's history as both he and the Sidemen begin a new chapter.