Kamala Harris is facing fresh divorce rumours in California after reports claimed she quietly moved into a Malibu home in early 2026 while Doug Emhoff stayed at the couple's longtime Brentwood address, fuelling speculation that the marriage is under strain as she weighs another White House bid. The story has been built almost entirely on anonymous claims and tabloid reporting, but the optics, as ever, have done plenty of the work.

The chatter gathered pace in May 2026 after reports said Harris had left what the couple once called their 'family home' in Brentwood for an $8.15 million estate in Malibu's Point Dume enclave. Emhoff bought the Brentwood property in 2012 for $2.7 million, and it had been their base for more than a decade, which made the move, at least on paper, feel like a proper break rather than a casual change of scenery.

None of this has been confirmed by Harris, Emhoff or any official representative, and there is no public record of a divorce petition, legal separation or formal announcement. On the record, they remain married, which leaves the story in that familiar gap between paperwork and gossip.

Kamala Harris And The Malibu Move

Reports have claimed that Harris quietly left the Brentwood home she shared with Emhoff and moved into the Point Dume property, described as a 'perfect retreat' and a possible base for a third presidential bid against Donald Trump. The reported price tag is $8.15 million, and the estate is said to sit inside a gated celebrity community near Zuma Beach.

The same reports quoted unnamed insiders who said the couple are 'living separately but remain on good terms,' framing the distance as the outward sign of an 11-year marriage under pressure. Another anonymous source claimed Harris is focused on winning the Democratic nomination 'with or without Doug's support.'

On the record, there is nothing to back the claims beyond anonymous sources and tabloid reporting. No public filing or official statement has confirmed that the couple have separated.

Inside The Kamala Harris Marriage Strain

The rumour mill has also fed on a much older chapter of the couple's history. During the 2024 campaign, Doug Emhoff's previously disclosed affair from his first marriage resurfaced in the press after the Daily Mail reported on it, dragging personal history back into a brutally public election season.

CBS News, citing three sources familiar with the situation, reported that Emhoff and his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, were separated at the time of the affair, though still legally married. Another source told CBS that Harris knew about the relationship before she married Emhoff in 2014, and that the Biden campaign vetting team was also aware when she was chosen as Joe Biden's running mate in 2020.

Those details were not new to Harris, but when they resurfaced in the middle of the 2024 race they added another layer of pressure to an already punishing campaign. Later coverage, again relying on unnamed sources, suggested that the scrutiny of Emhoff's past, Harris's own criticism over the campaign and the eventual loss to Trump deepened tensions inside the marriage.

The latest claims go further, with anonymous sources alleging that Emhoff has grown tired of political life and wants out. One insider said both Harris and Emhoff emerged from 2024 with 'battered' public images and that he had urged her not to risk a third run, warning that another bruising loss could be 'the straw that breaks the camel's back.'

That said, none of those characterisations has been confirmed by a named source. No spokesperson has gone on the record to say Emhoff wants Harris to step away, and there is still no hard evidence of a split beyond speculation, real estate gossip and the usual celebrity-politics churn.

What is clear is that Harris has not vanished from view, and the marriage rumours are playing out against a political backdrop that makes every private move look loaded with meaning. That is politics now, messy as anything, and very much still unfinished.

Kamala Harris Pushes Ahead Despite Divorce Talk

Kamala Harris has not stepped back from public life, and the evidence of that is plain enough. Her memoir, 107 Days, published in September 2025, became a New York Times bestseller and took her on a lengthy national tour, while her remarks in April 2026 at the National Action Network Convention kept the door open to another presidential bid.

Read more Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff Divorce Rumours: Critics Claim 2028 Presidential Ambitions Are Keeping Marriage Alive Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff Divorce Rumours: Critics Claim 2028 Presidential Ambitions Are Keeping Marriage Alive

At that event, Harris said she was 'thinking about it' when asked about 2028, and she did not shut the idea down when supporters chanted 'Run again!'. She also reminded the audience that she had spent four years 'a heartbeat away from the presidency', with 'countless hours in the Oval Office' and in the Situation Room.

Her ambitions are not universally welcomed inside the Democratic Party. Fundraisers have pointed to her 2024 campaign, which reportedly burned through more than $1 billion in 15 weeks, as a reason some donors are wary, and one influential California backer told ABC News, 'I have not heard one person suggest it would be good for anything if she ran. We are looking for someone who is fresh and not imposed on the voters.'

Harris has also carved out a prominent role on voting rights, particularly after the Supreme Court's April 2026 ruling in Louisiana v Callais. The court struck down Louisiana's second Black-majority congressional district in a 6-3 decision, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund said the ruling gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

She accused Republicans of using the ruling to 'backdoor racism through politics' and told the nonprofit Emerges, as quoted by The Independent, that conservatives were 'intentionally trying to suppress the voice of the people'. Harris has also raised Supreme Court reform, including the idea of expanding the bench.

Taken together, it reads a lot like the groundwork for another campaign. She has already ruled out a run for California governor, which leaves the national stage very much in play.

@kamalaharris Happy Valentine’s Day to my husband, who shows up for me every step of the way. I love you so very much, Dougie. ♬ original sound - swiftie.mj - ꜱᴡɪꜰᴛɪᴇ.ᴍᴊ ᵀˢ

The marriage question, though, is less clear. Harris posted a Valentine's Day tribute to Emhoff in February 2026, calling him the husband 'who shows up for me every step of the way,' and that sits awkwardly beside anonymous claims that they are effectively over.

The problem is that none of the divorce chatter has been confirmed by Harris, Emhoff or any official representative. There is no public record of a divorce petition, legal separation or formal announcement, so the claims remain unproven and the picture incomplete.