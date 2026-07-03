An Iowa Republican candidate campaigning on 'traditional family values' has denied creating an account on the adult dating platform Adult Friend Finder after a data breach from the website was reported to contain an email address associated with him.

Derek Wulf, who was recently announced as the running mate of Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn, rejected the allegation through his campaign after the email surfaced in records exposed during the platform's 2016 cyberattack.

Wulf was unveiled as Lahn's pick for lieutenant governor in June and has campaigned on restoring what he describes as Iowa's traditional values. A third-generation cattle farmer from Hudson, Iowa, Wulf lives with his wife of nearly two decades and their two children. Both he and Lahn have publicly opposed same-sex marriage and frequently frame their political platform around Christian beliefs and family values.

Republican Candidate's Email Included in Data Breach

The issue emerged after American Bridge 21st Century, a progressive political research group, exposed an email address linked to Wulf that appeared in data from the Adult Friend Finder breach. The information was reportedly verified using LeakCheck.io, a cybersecurity platform that allows users to determine whether their personal details have appeared in known data breaches.

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The existence of the email address in the leaked database does not establish that Wulf personally created or used an Adult Friend Finder account. Raw Story, which first reported the story, noted there is no evidence confirming who registered the account or whether someone else may have used his email address without permission.

After multiple phone calls and emails from the publication reportedly went unanswered, Luke Thompson, a strategist for the Lahn campaign, responded on Wulf's behalf.

'Anyone can set up an account for anyone,' Thompson told Raw Story.

He added that Wulf denied ever creating an account using the email associated with his phone service and said he had never used the website. Thompson also argued that databases exposed in cyberattacks have previously been exploited by identity thieves to create accounts using other people's personal information.

As an example, he pointed to Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, whose email was linked to an Adult Friend Finder account years earlier. Moreno's lawyer later claimed the profile had been created by a former intern as a prank rather than by the senator himself.

Thompson also warned that further pursuit of the story, despite that context, 'will change the nature of our relationship considerably'.

Adult Friend Finder Breach Remains One of the Largest Recorded

Adult Friend Finder markets itself as a dating and social networking platform for adults seeking casual and non-traditional relationships. The website and its parent company, FriendFinder Networks, suffered major cybersecurity incidents in both 2015 and 2016.

The 2016 breach exposed more than 412 million accounts, making it one of the largest known data breaches involving a consumer website. Security experts have long cautioned that the presence of an email address in breached data alone does not prove the account owner personally registered or used the service, particularly when stolen information can be reused or accounts may be created by third parties.

It also remains unclear whether the account linked to Wulf's email, if genuine, was ever active or whether it still exists.

The allegations arrive as Wulf continues campaigning alongside Lahn, who formally announced him as his running mate on 12 June. Lahn described Wulf as an 'Iowa First fighter' and praised his legislative work on issues including property rights, right-to-repair legislation, and opposition to corporate overreach.

Wulf has repeatedly argued that the 'foundation of our country is based on the person of Jesus Christ', while Lahn has also been outspoken on social issues, previously criticising Iowa's 2009 legalisation of same-sex marriage.

At this stage, there is no evidence confirming Wulf created or operated the Adult Friend Finder account associated with the leaked email address. His campaign continues to deny any involvement, maintaining that the account could have been created by another person using his email, and no independent findings have established otherwise.