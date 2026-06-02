Erika Kirk has found herself at the centre of fresh online speculation after a commentator claimed she had been caught in a 'billionaire scandal' involving businessman Blake Wynn. The allegations surfaced after Erika denied rumours that she had entered a new relationship just months following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

The claims have spread across social media and video-sharing platforms, drawing further attention to Erika's personal life. However, many of the allegations remain unverified, and both Kirk and Wynn have denied that they are romantically involved.

Viral Video Claims Erika Kirk Is Linked to a 'Billionaire Scandal'

A video posted by commentator @lorenpiretra accused Kirk of concealing aspects of her personal life and claimed she had been caught in a controversy that would damage her public image.

Erica Kirk has been caught in a billionaire scandal, and she cannot erase it,' said Loren Piretra in a video shared by Project Constitution on X (formerly Twitter). 'This secret Beverly Hills meltdown is going to ruin Erica Kirk because she's exposed, and it breaks the mold for everything she's tried to present herself as. This is not a grieving trad wifey widow.'

The creator also shared footage showing Erika crying inside a vehicle. Piretra claimed the clip depicted a 'secret Beverly Hills meltdown' connected to the allegations involving her and Wynn's sighting at the city when Erika was allegedly 'heavily intoxicated.' However, there is no publicly available evidence confirming when the footage was recorded, and International Business Times could not independently verify whether it was taken on the alleged day that Erika and Wynn were reportedly seen together in Beverly Hills.

Piretra also commented on the sight of an alleged drunk Erika, saying it was 'interesting' for a 'supposed devout Christian,' especially since Erika reportedly stated 'drinking alcohol is unproductive.' She also criticised Erika's response to the rumours linking her to Wynn.

'So Erica's response to this leak was completely unhinged and not how you would normally address something that was just like completely baseless and that there was no evidence around,' she added.

‼️Erica Kirk Is CAUGHT in a Billionaire SCANDAL That She Can't Erase, This Secret Beverly Hills RENDEZVOUS is Going to RUIN Erica Kirk 👀



Two separate sources confirmed @MrsErikaKirk was spotted at the ultra-exclusive, invite-only Bar 1912 inside the Beverly Hills Hotel getting… https://t.co/OR2Kqixdv5 pic.twitter.com/A8svzshlhb — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) June 2, 2026

'Every Single Word Here Is a Lie'

Project Constitution cited two insiders who claimed Erika Kirk and Blake Wynn were in a relationship. They were reportedly seen being intimate together in Beverly Hills on 14 May. Charlie Kirk's widow shut down the dating rumours and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'Every single word here is a lie.'

Read more 'Charlie's Love Will Last Me a Lifetime': Erika Kirk Addresses Blake Wynn Dating Rumours 'Charlie's Love Will Last Me a Lifetime': Erika Kirk Addresses Blake Wynn Dating Rumours

She made it clear that she was not dating anyone and remained focused on grieving her late husband. 'Charlie's love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void,' she added.

Erika also denied she was in Beverly Hills on 14 May, saying she was home in Arizona celebrating her son's birthday. According to Erika, Wynn is just a friend, and he is about to get engaged to his longtime girlfriend.

'Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need,' Erika continued. 'Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass.'

Her statement was widely viewed as a direct rejection of suggestions that she had moved on romantically less than a year after Charlie Kirk's death.

Wynn has also rejected suggestions that he is dating Kirk. Addressing the speculation directly, Wynn stated: 'I am not dating Erika Kirk.'

Every single word here is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.



On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 28, 2026

Blake Wynn here…. I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk. — Blake Wynn (@BlakeWynn22) May 28, 2026

Project Constitution Challenges Erika and Blake

Project Constitution publicly challenged both Erika and Wynn to provide evidence of where they were on 14 May. The account encouraged Erika to share photos of her son's birthday celebration at home, saying he only wanted to know the truth.

'I only care about the truth. If I am wrong, I will admit it and correct the record,' Project Constitution replied to Erika. In a separate post, Project Constitution told Erika that he was 'asking in good faith.'

@MrsErikaKirk Surely then you would have a picture with meta data from that day or something that would show that right? you can send it privately if you want. As i have said many times, i only care about the truth. If i am wrong i will admit it and correct the record. — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) May 28, 2026

@MrsErikaKirk i have shown that i am willing to that. i am asking in good faith — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) May 28, 2026

Similarly, Project Constitution asked Wynn to provide evidence that he wasn't in Beverly Hills with Erika on that day. 'My only motive is finding the truth, so I would be happy to correct the record if you can show me something that proves you were somewhere else,' Project Constitution added.

@BlakeWynn22 Where were you on Thursday May 14th? Do you have anything that would show you were not in Beverly Hills? feel free to DM me privately if you would rather talk there. Where i stand is i can absolutely place Erika Kirk with a guy at that hotel on that date. So there… — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) May 28, 2026

Wynn, however, rejected the idea of having to prove himself and responded by accusing Project Constitution of having a 'tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio as your source.' He also said that he felt 'bad' for those who followed the account's 'garbage.'

Project Constitution replied to Wynn's message. 'So I guess that's a No? " If you show me something that disproves the story, I will immediately publish a correction,' he wrote, stating that he needed concrete evidence to change his report about him and Erika.

The situation illustrates how unverified claims can quickly gain momentum online, particularly when they involve public figures already attracting public interest. It also suggests how difficult it can be to put an end to rumours, even after all the parties involved deny them.