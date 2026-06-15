Kimberly Guilfoyle is facing fresh scrutiny after a new report alleged that she entered an 'unholy alliance' with a billionaire heir in a bid to sabotage Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with his now‑wife, Bettina Anderson, before the couple's wedding in Florida and the Bahamas in May 2026.

The claims surfaced just weeks after Trump Jr. and Anderson married in West Palm Beach on 21 May, followed by a private island ceremony in the Bahamas attended by close family, including Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump. The timing has inevitably revived interest in Trump Jr.'s long and sometimes messy romantic history, and in how his high‑profile split from Guilfoyle may still be casting a shadow over his new marriage.

U.S. ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, wants $58,000 to build a basketball court at Jefferson House, the ambassador's residence.



She also wants up to $29,000 in taxpayer money for a personal photographer.



A reminder that she called the Greek people "freeloaders" back in… pic.twitter.com/KYiJQaKa9B — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 2, 2026

Kimberly Guilfoyle At Centre Of Alleged 'Unholy Alliance'

According to the Daily Mail, multiple unnamed sources allege that Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s former fiancée, secretly teamed up with Anderson's ex‑fiancé, William 'Beau' Wrigley, in an effort to break the couple up once they started dating.

'When they found out that Don and Bettina were dating, Kimberly and Beau teamed up to break them up,' one insider claimed, describing the supposed collaboration as 'the most unholy of alliances.'

The choice of words is barbed, but the thrust of the allegation is straightforward. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who has reinvented herself as a conservative fundraiser and political surrogate, is painted as a woman unwilling to watch her ex move on without a fight. Wrigley, heir to the chewing gum fortune, is cast as a jilted ex‑partner of Anderson with his own grievances.

None of the four people at the centre of the story Guilfoyle, Wrigley, Trump Jr. or Anderson has publicly addressed the accusations. That silence leaves the narrative entirely in the hands of competing, and plainly hostile, anonymous sources. Nothing has been independently confirmed, so all of these claims should be treated with a degree of caution.

Still, the detail offered by those sources is revealing in its own way. A second insider told the Daily Mail that 'Kimberley is determined not to be seen as a loser', adding that she was allegedly 'wild with jealousy about Bettina and has since made every effort to make sure she is seen with wealthy men, very heavy hitters.' The language is catty, yet it aligns with a broader pattern familiar to anyone who has watched Trump‑world over the years: personal relationships are rarely just personal.

A source described as close to Anderson hit back in similarly sharp terms. 'All this story really shows is just how jealous and petty Guilfoyle really is,' the person reportedly said. None of the comments are flattering and none are on the record, but they do underscore how much resentment is swirling below the glossy wedding photos.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. And A Tangle Of Exes

To recall, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were first reported to be dating in 2018, with their engagement believed to have taken place in December 2020. They did not make it public until January 2022, and the relationship quietly ended in 2024, with reports at the time suggesting the split was mutual.

Read more Trump Jr Wife Bettina Trump Desires First Lady Title; Life Goal Exposed after Bahamas Wedding Trump Jr Wife Bettina Trump Desires First Lady Title; Life Goal Exposed after Bahamas Wedding

Into that vacuum stepped Bettina Anderson, about whom relatively little is publicly known compared with Guilfoyle's very visible media and political profile. For supporters of the Trump family, Anderson's low‑key presence has been mostly framed as a stabilising influence on Trump Jr., whose online persona can veer between campaign attack dog and outdoor‑sports obsessive.

The allegation that Guilfoyle and Beau Wrigley might have tried to coordinate against them feeds into a familiar soap‑opera framing of the Trump orbit, where the dividing line between politics, personal rivalry and public spectacle is thin to the point of non‑existence. There is no hard evidence presented in the report beyond the testimony of sources who clearly have their own loyalties.

Even the wider family dynamics are not straightforward. While Trump Jr. and Anderson staged a lavish island celebration in the Bahamas, President Trump chose not to attend. In a Truth Social post on 22 May, he attributed his absence to 'circumstances pertaining to Government' and offered a brief message instead: 'Congratulations to Don and Bettina!' It was a typically Trumpian blend of formality and distance, with no reference to any of the drama now being alleged around his son's ex‑fiancée.

An exciting day for Greece! It was my honor to participate in the ribbon cutting for a brand new McDonald’s at The Mall in Athens, the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe! American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture – and… pic.twitter.com/QlmdcIQw3V — Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle (@USAmbassadorGR) May 14, 2026

For now, the people whose reputations are on the line seem in no hurry to clear the air. Guilfoyle has not issued any rebuttal, Wrigley has stayed out of sight, and the newlyweds are maintaining their public silence. Without documents, messages or on‑the‑record testimony, this remains a story built on whispered grievances and anonymous character sketches, rather than verified fact.