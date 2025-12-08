Are Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves dating? That is the question fuelling a surge in online searches after the actress publicly revisited her long-standing bond with Reeves at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The renewed attention comes shortly after reports of her split from Tom Cruise, placing her relationship history and closest Hollywood connections under heightened scrutiny. Although there is no confirmed romantic involvement between de Armas and Reeves, her recent comments have reignited public fascination with their story and the role he has played in her rise to global stardom.

Her 'Beautiful Friendship' With Keanu Reeves Revisited

During an hour-long conversation at the festival, de Armas offered one of her most detailed reflections yet on her friendship with Reeves. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, she recounted their first meeting more than a decade ago, when she had just moved to Los Angeles with little English and landed her first US role in Eli Roth's Knock Knock.

'I barely spoke English,' she recalled, describing those early days as a frustrating but formative period. Despite the challenge, she said she and Reeves 'bonded really well', calling him 'incredibly kind and generous'.

Reuniting with Reeves for Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff, was particularly meaningful to her. 'It felt full circle,' she said, noting Reeves' steady support as she transitioned into action roles. She credited him and director Chad Stahelski with creating a world she was proud to expand.

These heartfelt comments have led fans to examine their connection more closely, particularly in the wake of her recent personal developments.

Spotlight Intensifies After Reports of Tom Cruise Split

The timing of her remarks coincides with revived reports that de Armas and Tom Cruise had ended their relationship, with some outlets reporting that Cruise said he was the one who initiated the split.

Shortly after the reports surfaced, de Armas was seen in Los Angeles with another man, prompting speculation about her current relationship status. None of these sightings links her romantically to Reeves, yet the public remains drawn to the actor who appears to have been a grounding figure in her Hollywood journey.

The combination of a high-profile breakup and her emotional reflections on Reeves has amplified social-media conversations, leading fans to question whether their closeness could be evolving into something more.

While speculation persists, Reeves himself has been in a long-term relationship with artist Alexandra Grant. The pair has addressed marriage rumours in recent months, reinforcing that his bond with de Armas is rooted in friendship and professional respect rather than romance.

Reeves' Lasting Impact on Her Hollywood Path

Beyond the romantic speculation, Reeves remains a significant figure in de Armas' career narrative. She described him as one of the first people to make her feel welcome in Hollywood, a reassurance she leaned on during her most uncertain early years.

Since then, her trajectory has included Blade Runner 2049, No Time to Die and The Gray Man, but it was Blonde that marked her most transformative chapter. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe earned her an Academy Award nomination and, she said, changed her approach to acting entirely.

Still, she admitted that some believe the nomination was a 'fluke', reinforcing her sense that she must keep proving herself. Her transition into action cinema was never planned, yet roles in No Time to Die and Ballerina demanded intense physical preparation, with months of training and on-set adaptation.

Public Curiosity Continues to Rise

As de Armas explores new artistic directions, including her stated interest in returning to Spanish-language projects, the public remains fixated on the relationships that shaped her journey. With Reeves continuing to play a visible role in her professional evolution, any joint appearance, interview or festival event is likely to draw attention.

While there is no evidence that the pair are dating, their deep and enduring friendship has become one of the most compelling narratives surrounding de Armas at this moment.