Amazon Prime Video series The Boys will conclude with the upcoming fifth season. Details regarding the highly anticipated return, including the final season's premiere date, were revealed during The Boys panel at the Comic Con Experience (CCXP Brazil) on Saturday, 6 December 2025, held at the São Paulo Expo.

Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members used the event to unveil the first official trailer for the final run. The promotional video immediately electrified fans by offering a sneak peek of an on-screen reunion between Supernatural alumni Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

A Brutal Final Showdown for 'The Boys'

Kripke, who has helmed the series since its debut on 26 July 2019, said the decision to end the show after five seasons was based on their commitment to deliver a powerful and narratively complete ending. The series, based on the comic book of the same name, has consistently used its source material to provide savage commentary on celebrity culture, political corruption, and corporate power, making its final arc a highly anticipated cultural event.

The last season will offer a conclusive timeline for the end of the explosive war between Karl Urban's vigilante Billy Butcher and Antony Starr's fascist hero, Homelander. Kripke noted that the central conflict is reaching its natural conclusion, allowing the show to finish on its own terms and avoid narrative fatigue.

What Did That Teaser Give Away? Key Spoilers

The trailer offered a high-energy, brutal preview of the growing conflict. The narrative will focus on tying the loose ends of the complex and intertwining storylines that have defined the series, especially the psychological disintegration of Homelander and Butcher's increasing desperation to end his mission.

The summary for Season 5 depicts a world entirely under Homelander's tyrannical control, utterly subject to his volatile, egomaniacal commands. The synopsis continued, 'Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp," and Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force.'

Additionally, 'Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.'

The Supe-killing virus, a plot point introduced in the spinoff series Gen V, will serve as the final season's central MacGuffin. Butcher's willingness to deploy a biological weapon of mass destruction places him on a morally ambiguous path, blurring the line between hero and villain.

The trailer also shows a pivotal reunion: Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) rejoins Hughie (Jack Quaid), Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and the rest of 'The Boys,' following his dramatic abandonment of the team at the close of last season. Facing catastrophic stakes, the clip suggests the crew will stand united for one last desperate, all-out effort to prevent the world's complete collapse.

Cast and Release Date

The concluding season of The Boys will officially drop on 8 April 2026, with an initial two-episode worldwide launch. It will then run until the series finale set on 20 May 2026.

The final season will consist of eight episodes and features the return of the full ensemble, led by Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty. They are joined by returning cast members Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Colby Minifie. Notably, the cast expands to include new cast member Jared Padalecki, completing a highly anticipated reunion with Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.