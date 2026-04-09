Anna Wintour offered a conspicuously thin endorsement of Melania Trump's fashion choices in a high-profile Vogue conversation published this week, praising other political women for how they communicate authority through dress while giving the current First Lady precisely one sentence and very little warmth.

The remarks appeared in the magazine's May 2026 cover feature, which places Wintour alongside actress Meryl Streep in a conversation moderated by director Greta Gerwig.

Fashion icon Anna Wintour has given an icy review of Melania Trump's outfits 👀 https://t.co/ZjbCxaS6oC 🔗 pic.twitter.com/clVF1py94b — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 8, 2026

Wintour, who stepped down as Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue in June 2025 and now serves as Global Editorial Director of the title and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast, has long been seen as the gatekeeper of fashion's relationship with political power. That gatekeeping has never been more pointed than in her history with the Trump White House.

Read more Melania Trump Mocked Over 'Empty' Cinema Ticket Sales As Jimmy Kimmel Exposes 'Bulk Ticket Purchases' Melania Trump Mocked Over 'Empty' Cinema Ticket Sales As Jimmy Kimmel Exposes 'Bulk Ticket Purchases'

What Anna Wintour Actually Said About Melania Trump

Gerwig prompted Wintour to address the 'nebulous' experience of women dressing for power, asking whether she considers the ways women 'are meant to dress to communicate power.' Wintour's response singled out former First Lady Michelle Obama and New York City's current First Lady, Rama Duwaji, as 'women that one admires.'

Then came the postscript. 'To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses,' Wintour said before moving on entirely.

Streep and Wintour reunited at "Vogue," reflecting on power, politics and even Melania Trump’s loaded fashion moments. https://t.co/Fna9IZG8A5 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 8, 2026

It was faint praise, delivered with the kind of diplomatic precision that says almost nothing while implying quite a bit. Wintour did not elaborate, did not expand, and offered no detail whatsoever beyond that single clause.

Streep, for her part, was rather less restrained. Promoting her upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2, she told Gerwig she had 'so many thoughts about this,' before focusing on the moment she considered most revealing about Melania's approach to public dress.

Meryl Streep Calls Out Melania Trump While Talking 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' With Anna Wintour for Vogue https://t.co/AxvhQ8112y — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 7, 2026

Yes, you are seeing double! 😎 "The Devil Wears Prada 2" star Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour teamed up in an iconic cover for Vogue's May issue! The pair sat down with filmmaker Greta Gerwig for a wide-ranging conversation about fashion, family, friendship, and the forthcoming… pic.twitter.com/HOMwJpdyZY — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 7, 2026

That moment was June 2018, when the then-First Lady boarded a plane to visit a Texas shelter housing migrant children wearing a Zara jacket with the words 'I Really Don't Care, Do U?' written across the back.

Streep described it as 'the most powerful message that our current first lady sent,' framing it not as a fashion misstep but as a deliberately loaded political act. 'All dress is about expressing yourself,' Streep continued, 'but we're also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation.'

Melania Trump's Long History With Vogue — and With Wintour

Melania last appeared on the cover of Vogue in February 2005, around the time of her marriage to Donald Trump. She has not featured on the cover since.

Michelle Obama appeared on the cover three times, and Jill Biden three times during her tenure as First Lady. The contrast is not incidental.

Wintour addressed the absence directly in a 2019 interview, saying plainly, 'I think you can't be everything to everybody.' She added that 'I don't think it's a moment not to take a stand,' and made clear that she and Condé Nast 'believe that you have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view.'

Melania has not exactly been holding her breath. In a 2022 interview with Pete Hegseth, then a correspondent at Fox News, she called Vogue and Wintour 'biased', saying, 'They have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious.

And I think American people and everyone sees it.' She also made clear she had 'much more important things to do than being on the cover of Vogue.'

As for the jacket, Melania addressed that controversy directly too, saying she wore it 'for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. I want to show them that I don't care.'

She was specific about the intended audience, 'I didn't wear the jacket for the children. I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane.'

The distinction, she suggested, mattered. Whether fashion's establishment agreed is another question and one Wintour's latest four-word verdict does nothing to settle.