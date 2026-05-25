Director Matt Reeves recently announced the main cast for his long-awaited sequel, The Batman: Part II. New cast members for the film include Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry.

Stan is best known for playing Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While announcing Stan's casting, Reeves posted a GIF of the actor alongside the caption, 'In a Gotham state of mind... Welcome.'

Although Reeves did not reveal which characters the new cast members will play, there have been rumours that Stan has been cast as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Currently, it appears that the actor will indeed play Harvey Dent and Two-Face in the sequel.

Sebastian Stan Reveals He's Playing 'Many Roles' in 'The Batman: Part II'

Stan has been rumoured to play Harvey Dent, Gotham's District Attorney, whose disfigurement leads him to become a villain. Two-Face has multiple personalities, with the violent side often clashing with Harvey's law-abiding nature.

Talking about The Batman: Part II, Stan told Deadline that he will play 'many roles in this one'.

'"I'm excited, I'm nervous and trying to keep surprising myself," he says of taking on Two-Face and working with the hair and makeup teams who have devised how his disfigurement will look', as reported by Deadline.

In a Gotham state of mind... Welcome. 🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/K3bCD83zCI — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 14, 2026

Additionally, there has been speculation that Johansson could play Gilda, Harvey's wife, while Dance is rumoured to play Christopher, Harvey's father.

Stan already started training for his Batman role and recently shared that the project will be 'a challenge, like everything else.'

'I feel like it's a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I'm so excited about Matt Reeves [directing] because he's been one of my favorites for a long, long time — I really think it's going to blow people away. It's going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too,' Stan said.

Everything We Know So Far About 'The Batman: Part II'

The Batman: Part II is the third instalment in a shared universe called the 'Batman Epic Crime Saga'. The Batman (2022) was followed by the HBO series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell, which takes place a week after the events of the first film.

Plot details for the sequel remain under wraps, but Reeves has been sharing hints online. He posted a test shot of the Batmobile driving through snow alongside the caption '#SnowTires.' He also shared a test shot of an explosion and wrote 'Just over here having a little fun...'

Just over here having a little fun… https://t.co/4D9TZigYox pic.twitter.com/QarMzMHcDe — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 8, 2026

Additionally, Robert Pattinson said the sequel will be 'a really different type of Batman movie.'

'The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it,' the actor said.

Rejoining Pattinson in The Batman Part II are Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Jayme Lawson, and Gil Perez-Abraham. The film is set to be released in theatres on 1 October 2027.