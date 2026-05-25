Speculation around Zayn Malik has escalated across social media, with viral posts alleging extreme substance abuse and claims that Gigi Hadid is seeking full custody of their daughter Khai. The claims remain unverified and have not been confirmed by either party or any official legal documents.

What Sparked The Rumours?

The speculation appears to have originated from TikTok blind-item accounts and entertainment commentary videos, where unverified claims about Zayn Malik's health and personal life have been widely circulated.

A viral TikTok commentary stated:

'Zayn Malik is allegedly struggling with extreme substance abuse, not a mysterious illness. And Gigi Hadid allegedly wants custody of their daughter Khai. Zayn Malik had a reported health scare last week and cancelled a show as he is apparently battling an anonymous health condition. But according to blind items, that's not true. It's actually substance abuse that led him to being hospitalised'.

The clip has circulated widely across social media, although none of the claims have been supported by official confirmation, medical statements or legal documentation.

Zayn Malik's Recent Health Concerns

Zayn Malik's recent hospitalisation has sparked renewed online discussion after he shared a photograph from a hospital setting on social media and thanked medical staff involved in his care, including a cardiologist. The post prompted concern among fans, particularly following reports of adjustments to parts of his scheduled touring plans. As of now, no official diagnosis has been disclosed.

The Gigi Hadid Custody Narrative

Despite viral claims, publicly available information and past statements from both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid indicate a cooperative co-parenting arrangement for their daughter Khai.

In earlier interviews, Gigi Hadid described a structured approach to parenting schedules, explaining that arrangements are planned in advance and focused on their daughter's well-being. Neither Zayn Malik nor Gigi Hadid has confirmed any custody dispute, and no court filings have been reported.

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Why Old Controversies Are Resurfacing

The online discussion has also revived earlier controversies involving Zayn Malik, including the 2021 incident involving Yolanda Hadid, which led to legal proceedings at the time. Zayn Malik previously pleaded no contest to harassment-related charges linked to the case and later said he wished to keep family matters private.

Social media users have also resurfaced past interviews about his relationship with Gigi Hadid. In a 2026 interview, he said he did not believe he had been 'in love', while maintaining he still cared for her, fuelling renewed debate online.

Online Reaction

TikTok users have reacted to the claims with a mix of concern, speculation and support. Some referenced celebrity comparisons, with one comment stating 'twinning with Bella'.

Others drew parallels with past boyband tragedies, with one user writing 'are we really going through this again, we already lost Liam', reflecting concern over the speculation.

Some attempted to counter the rumours, with one claiming Zayn's hospital visit was due to cardiovascular health, not drug use, although this has not been confirmed.

Others shared more positive views of his recent life, describing podcast appearances, a quieter lifestyle, and comments he has made about fatherhood and future family plans.